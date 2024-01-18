|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|10 May 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|3
|30
|Final
|The Board of Directors considered and recommended dividend at the rate of Rs. 3.00 per equity share of face value of Rs. 10.00 each for financial year 2023-24, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company.
