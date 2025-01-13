Sharda Cropchem Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
90.22
90.22
90.22
90.22
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,021.6
1,912.02
1,641.37
1,412.46
Net Worth
2,111.82
2,002.24
1,731.59
1,502.68
Minority Interest
Debt
14.92
0
46.65
80.76
Deferred Tax Liability Net
176.71
165.5
149.5
133.01
Total Liabilities
2,303.45
2,167.74
1,927.74
1,716.45
Fixed Assets
990.61
871.73
803.87
674.91
Intangible Assets
Investments
160.02
33.02
135.54
84.16
Deferred Tax Asset Net
23.93
22.07
20.64
40.14
Networking Capital
1,095.51
1,156.68
820.2
705.52
Inventories
894.23
1,060.02
829.92
477.04
Inventory Days
102.8
85.66
Sundry Debtors
1,462.65
1,674.56
1,318.61
1,093.76
Debtor Days
163.34
196.4
Other Current Assets
284.3
284.29
195.26
148.24
Sundry Creditors
-1,361.69
-1,722.49
-1,385.57
-900.74
Creditor Days
171.64
161.74
Other Current Liabilities
-183.98
-139.7
-138.02
-112.78
Cash
33.4
84.24
147.49
211.71
Total Assets
2,303.47
2,167.74
1,927.74
1,716.44
