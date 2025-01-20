Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
49.43
19.59
16.9
22.45
Op profit growth
56.36
54.96
-18.4
10.57
EBIT growth
49.39
67.15
-36.04
7.44
Net profit growth
52.39
39.17
-13.68
0.17
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
19.07
18.23
14.07
20.15
EBIT margin
13.03
13.03
9.32
17.04
Net profit margin
9.75
9.56
8.22
11.13
RoCE
23.69
18.74
12.91
24
RoNW
4.95
3.79
3.24
4.55
RoA
4.43
3.43
2.84
3.91
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
38.71
25.41
18.25
21.15
Dividend per share
6
5
4
4
Cash EPS
11.51
6.51
3.05
13.39
Book value per share
211.97
178.92
155.48
125.78
Valuation ratios
P/E
15.88
11.3
5.89
18.11
P/CEPS
53.38
44.11
35.21
28.6
P/B
2.9
1.6
0.69
3.04
EV/EBIDTA
7.62
4.99
2.52
9.74
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
21.91
18.91
Tax payout
-24.76
-25.92
-10.91
-33.57
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
137.77
163.9
171.36
166.64
Inventory days
72.3
69.15
83.15
87.14
Creditor days
-153.68
-159.48
-157.98
-167.29
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-210.78
-112.63
-97.42
-60.19
Net debt / equity
-0.06
-0.11
-0.1
0.06
Net debt / op. profit
-0.17
-0.41
-0.54
0.2
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-69.83
-68.28
-69.33
-66.75
Employee costs
-1.23
-1.55
-1.74
-1.95
Other costs
-9.85
-11.92
-14.85
-11.12
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.