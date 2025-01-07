Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,946.43
2,032.61
1,616.06
1,476.8
yoy growth (%)
44.95
25.77
9.42
30.78
Raw materials
-2,012.31
-1,369.34
-1,112.93
-955.78
As % of sales
68.29
67.36
68.86
64.71
Employee costs
-34.93
-30.54
-28.04
-26.11
As % of sales
1.18
1.5
1.73
1.76
Other costs
-308.24
-256.58
-257.76
-163.43
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.46
12.62
15.94
11.06
Operating profit
590.94
376.14
217.32
331.47
OPM
20.05
18.5
13.44
22.44
Depreciation
-245.29
-170.39
-137.07
-69.79
Interest expense
-1.62
-1.99
-1.76
-4.81
Other income
48.4
80.92
130.32
33.35
Profit before tax
392.43
284.68
208.8
290.21
Taxes
-109.54
-74.88
-16.91
-96.83
Tax rate
-27.91
-26.3
-8.1
-33.36
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
282.89
209.79
191.88
193.38
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
282.89
209.79
191.88
193.38
yoy growth (%)
34.84
9.33
-0.77
2.45
NPM
9.6
10.32
11.87
13.09
