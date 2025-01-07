iifl-logo-icon 1
Sharda Cropchem Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

856.3
(7.38%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:56 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,946.43

2,032.61

1,616.06

1,476.8

yoy growth (%)

44.95

25.77

9.42

30.78

Raw materials

-2,012.31

-1,369.34

-1,112.93

-955.78

As % of sales

68.29

67.36

68.86

64.71

Employee costs

-34.93

-30.54

-28.04

-26.11

As % of sales

1.18

1.5

1.73

1.76

Other costs

-308.24

-256.58

-257.76

-163.43

As % of sales (Other Cost)

10.46

12.62

15.94

11.06

Operating profit

590.94

376.14

217.32

331.47

OPM

20.05

18.5

13.44

22.44

Depreciation

-245.29

-170.39

-137.07

-69.79

Interest expense

-1.62

-1.99

-1.76

-4.81

Other income

48.4

80.92

130.32

33.35

Profit before tax

392.43

284.68

208.8

290.21

Taxes

-109.54

-74.88

-16.91

-96.83

Tax rate

-27.91

-26.3

-8.1

-33.36

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

282.89

209.79

191.88

193.38

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

282.89

209.79

191.88

193.38

yoy growth (%)

34.84

9.33

-0.77

2.45

NPM

9.6

10.32

11.87

13.09

