iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sharda Cropchem Ltd Cash Flow Statement

797.45
(-4.67%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sharda Cropchem Ltd

Sharda Cropchem FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

392.43

284.68

208.8

290.21

Depreciation

-245.29

-170.39

-137.07

-69.79

Tax paid

-109.54

-74.88

-16.91

-96.83

Working capital

50.27

222.64

-6.42

230.57

Other operating items

Operating

87.86

262.04

48.37

354.16

Capital expenditure

271.68

284.7

417.73

83.53

Free cash flow

359.54

546.74

466.1

437.69

Equity raised

2,770.93

2,423.31

2,003.68

1,617.24

Investing

51.38

-32.44

92.84

-38.38

Financing

-8.29

80.76

97.65

169.55

Dividends paid

0

0

0

36.08

Net in cash

3,173.57

3,018.37

2,660.28

2,222.18

Sharda Cropchem : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Sharda Cropchem Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.