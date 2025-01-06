Sharda Cropchem Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
392.43
284.68
208.8
290.21
Depreciation
-245.29
-170.39
-137.07
-69.79
Tax paid
-109.54
-74.88
-16.91
-96.83
Working capital
50.27
222.64
-6.42
230.57
Other operating items
Operating
87.86
262.04
48.37
354.16
Capital expenditure
271.68
284.7
417.73
83.53
Free cash flow
359.54
546.74
466.1
437.69
Equity raised
2,770.93
2,423.31
2,003.68
1,617.24
Investing
51.38
-32.44
92.84
-38.38
Financing
-8.29
80.76
97.65
169.55
Dividends paid
0
0
0
36.08
Net in cash
3,173.57
3,018.37
2,660.28
2,222.18
