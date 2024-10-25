Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 17 Oct 2024

Sharda Cropchem Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on 25th October 2024 inter-alia to consider approve and take on record Unaudited Financial Result (Standalone and Consolidated) for quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. The Board consider, approved and took on record Unaudited Financial Result (Standalone and Consolidated) for quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. Board consider, approved and took on record Unaudited Financial Result (Standalone and Consolidated) for quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.10.2024)

Board Meeting 23 Jul 2024 15 Jul 2024

Sharda Cropchem Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting is scheduled to be held on 23 July 2024 to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ending June 2024. The Board of Directors considered, approved and took on record the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The copy of the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company together with Limited Review Report (unmodified opinion) from the Auditors for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 is enclosed herewith The Board of Director considered approved and took on record the Unaudited Financial Result (Consolidated & Standalone) for quarter ending 30th June, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/07/2024)

Board Meeting 10 May 2024 2 May 2024

Sharda Cropchem Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per the terms of Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 10th May 2024 inter-alia to consider approve & take on record the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and to consider & declare Dividend if any on the paid-up equity share capital of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24. Further in continuation to our disclosure on Closure of Trading Window dated 30th March 2024 pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading in the shares of the Company we would like to inform that the Trading Window for dealing in shares of the Company shall remain closed for all designated employees and connected persons of the Company till 12th May 2024. Our meeting started at 1:45 pm and concluded at 5:20 pm. The following matters were discussed: 1. The Audited Standalone and Audited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 is approved and the same are enclosed. 2. We hereby declare that in the Audit Report, accompanying the Annual Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements , the Statutory Auditors have not expressed any audit qualifications or other reservation and accordingly the Statement on impact of audit qualifications is not required to be given. 3. The Board of Directors considered and recommended dividend of Rs. 3.00 per equity share, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the forthcoming AGM of the Company. All other agenda items were approved in the meeting. The date of the forthcoming Annual General Meeting will be intimated in due course The Board of Directors of the Company has appointed Mr. H. S. Upendra Kamath (DIN: 02648119), Mr. Shalin S. Divatia (DIN: 00749517), and Mr. Vinod Kumar Kathuria (DIN: 06662559) as an Additional Director in the capacity of Non-Executive & Independent Director of the Company for an Initial term of 5 years from 10th May, 2024 to 09th May, 2029, not liable to retire by rotation, subject to approval of members in forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/05/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jan 2024 16 Jan 2024