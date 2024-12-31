Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAgro Chemicals
Open₹232
Prev. Close₹235.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,948.18
Day's High₹255.25
Day's Low₹232
52 Week's High₹255.25
52 Week's Low₹220
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0.5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,369.67
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
P I Industries Ltd
PIIND
3,668.4
|28.86
|55,625.93
|558.5
|0.41
|2,131.2
|631.65
UPL Ltd
UPL
529.55
|490.42
|39,755.93
|147
|0.19
|1,090
|102.05
Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd
SUMICHEM
536.95
|55.44
|26,816.6
|190.84
|1.1
|971.35
|54.34
Bayer CropScience Ltd
BAYERCROP
5,627.3
|43.64
|25,297
|136.3
|2.48
|1,737.6
|685.82
Sharda Cropchem Ltd
SHARDACROP
836.55
|31.29
|7,546.04
|4.03
|0.36
|589.58
|233.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Summary
The UPL Ltd Partly Paidup shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹252.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of UPL Ltd Partly Paidup is ₹2369.67 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of UPL Ltd Partly Paidup is 0 and 2.81 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a UPL Ltd Partly Paidup stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of UPL Ltd Partly Paidup is ₹220 and ₹255.25 as of 03 Jan ‘25
UPL Ltd Partly Paidup's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
