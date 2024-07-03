iifl-logo-icon 1
Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd Share Price

258.2
(-5.44%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:49:58 PM

  • Open274
  • Day's High275
  • 52 Wk High389.65
  • Prev. Close273.05
  • Day's Low256.9
  • 52 Wk Low 196.95
  • Turnover (lac)136.62
  • P/E22.71
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value117.01
  • EPS11.96
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)872.65
  • Div. Yield0
Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Agro Chemicals

Open

274

Prev. Close

273.05

Turnover(Lac.)

136.62

Day's High

275

Day's Low

256.9

52 Week's High

389.65

52 Week's Low

196.95

Book Value

117.01

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

872.65

P/E

22.71

EPS

11.96

Divi. Yield

0

Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd Corporate Action

18 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

22 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Aug, 2024

arrow

Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:12 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.40%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.40%

Non-Promoter- 5.01%

Institutions: 5.01%

Non-Institutions: 24.57%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

33.8

33.8

24.68

16.46

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

325.57

281.38

60.24

39.89

Net Worth

359.37

315.18

84.92

56.35

Minority Interest

Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

P I Industries Ltd

PIIND

3,668.4

28.8655,625.93558.50.412,131.2631.65

UPL Ltd

UPL

529.55

490.4239,755.931470.191,090102.05

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd

SUMICHEM

536.95

55.4426,816.6190.841.1971.3554.34

Bayer CropScience Ltd

BAYERCROP

5,627.3

43.6425,297136.32.481,737.6685.82

Sharda Cropchem Ltd

SHARDACROP

836.55

31.297,546.044.030.36589.58233.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Rameshbhai Ravajibhai Talavia

Whole Time Director

Jamankumar Hansarajbhai Talavia

Whole Time Director

Jagdishbhai Ravjibhai Savaliya

Independent Director

Deepak Bachubhai Kanparia

Independent Director

Bhaveshkumar Jayantibhai Ponkiya

Independent Director

Amisha Fenil Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd

Summary

Dharmaj Crop Guard Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on January 19, 2015 under Companies Act, 2013 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat at Ahmedabad. The Company being an agrochemical company is presently engaged in business of manufacturing and dealing in pesticides including concessionaires of public health products for pest control, insecticides, herbicide, fertilizers and allied products related to research and technical formulations. It is engaged in marketing and distribution of agrochemical products through generic brands, to Indian farmers through their distribution network. It provide crop protection solutions to farmers to assist them in maximizing productivity and profitability.The Company sell their agrochemical products in granules, powder and liquid forms. Additionally, it manufacture and sell general insect and pest control chemicals for Public Health and Animal Health protection. The Company expands product portfolio by introducing new products such as manufacture and sale of various formulations of insecticides, fungicide and herbicides, plant growth regulators, micro fertilizers and antibiotics. In 2016, the Company acquired Plot at Taluka Bavla, Ahmedabad and commenced their manufacturing facility for agrochemical formulations. Apart from these, it has installed a soil bio reactor at our manufacturing facility which is used to treat waste/ sewage water and to remove pollutants. It has also installed solar power panels at their m
Company FAQs

What is the Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd share price today?

The Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹258.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd is ₹872.65 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd is 22.71 and 2.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd is ₹196.95 and ₹389.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd?

Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 0.84%, 1 Year at 2.44%, 6 Month at -8.95%, 3 Month at -15.96% and 1 Month at -3.69%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.40 %
Institutions - 5.02 %
Public - 24.58 %

