Summary

Dharmaj Crop Guard Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on January 19, 2015 under Companies Act, 2013 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat at Ahmedabad. The Company being an agrochemical company is presently engaged in business of manufacturing and dealing in pesticides including concessionaires of public health products for pest control, insecticides, herbicide, fertilizers and allied products related to research and technical formulations. It is engaged in marketing and distribution of agrochemical products through generic brands, to Indian farmers through their distribution network. It provide crop protection solutions to farmers to assist them in maximizing productivity and profitability.The Company sell their agrochemical products in granules, powder and liquid forms. Additionally, it manufacture and sell general insect and pest control chemicals for Public Health and Animal Health protection. The Company expands product portfolio by introducing new products such as manufacture and sale of various formulations of insecticides, fungicide and herbicides, plant growth regulators, micro fertilizers and antibiotics. In 2016, the Company acquired Plot at Taluka Bavla, Ahmedabad and commenced their manufacturing facility for agrochemical formulations. Apart from these, it has installed a soil bio reactor at our manufacturing facility which is used to treat waste/ sewage water and to remove pollutants. It has also installed solar power panels at their m

