SectorAgro Chemicals
Open₹274
Prev. Close₹273.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹136.62
Day's High₹275
Day's Low₹256.9
52 Week's High₹389.65
52 Week's Low₹196.95
Book Value₹117.01
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)872.65
P/E22.71
EPS11.96
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
33.8
33.8
24.68
16.46
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
325.57
281.38
60.24
39.89
Net Worth
359.37
315.18
84.92
56.35
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
P I Industries Ltd
PIIND
3,668.4
|28.86
|55,625.93
|558.5
|0.41
|2,131.2
|631.65
UPL Ltd
UPL
529.55
|490.42
|39,755.93
|147
|0.19
|1,090
|102.05
Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd
SUMICHEM
536.95
|55.44
|26,816.6
|190.84
|1.1
|971.35
|54.34
Bayer CropScience Ltd
BAYERCROP
5,627.3
|43.64
|25,297
|136.3
|2.48
|1,737.6
|685.82
Sharda Cropchem Ltd
SHARDACROP
836.55
|31.29
|7,546.04
|4.03
|0.36
|589.58
|233.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Rameshbhai Ravajibhai Talavia
Whole Time Director
Jamankumar Hansarajbhai Talavia
Whole Time Director
Jagdishbhai Ravjibhai Savaliya
Independent Director
Deepak Bachubhai Kanparia
Independent Director
Bhaveshkumar Jayantibhai Ponkiya
Independent Director
Amisha Fenil Shah
Reports by Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd
Summary
Dharmaj Crop Guard Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on January 19, 2015 under Companies Act, 2013 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat at Ahmedabad. The Company being an agrochemical company is presently engaged in business of manufacturing and dealing in pesticides including concessionaires of public health products for pest control, insecticides, herbicide, fertilizers and allied products related to research and technical formulations. It is engaged in marketing and distribution of agrochemical products through generic brands, to Indian farmers through their distribution network. It provide crop protection solutions to farmers to assist them in maximizing productivity and profitability.The Company sell their agrochemical products in granules, powder and liquid forms. Additionally, it manufacture and sell general insect and pest control chemicals for Public Health and Animal Health protection. The Company expands product portfolio by introducing new products such as manufacture and sale of various formulations of insecticides, fungicide and herbicides, plant growth regulators, micro fertilizers and antibiotics. In 2016, the Company acquired Plot at Taluka Bavla, Ahmedabad and commenced their manufacturing facility for agrochemical formulations. Apart from these, it has installed a soil bio reactor at our manufacturing facility which is used to treat waste/ sewage water and to remove pollutants. It has also installed solar power panels at their m
Read More
The Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹258.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd is ₹872.65 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd is 22.71 and 2.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd is ₹196.95 and ₹389.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 0.84%, 1 Year at 2.44%, 6 Month at -8.95%, 3 Month at -15.96% and 1 Month at -3.69%.
