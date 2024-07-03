Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd Summary

Dharmaj Crop Guard Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on January 19, 2015 under Companies Act, 2013 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat at Ahmedabad. The Company being an agrochemical company is presently engaged in business of manufacturing and dealing in pesticides including concessionaires of public health products for pest control, insecticides, herbicide, fertilizers and allied products related to research and technical formulations. It is engaged in marketing and distribution of agrochemical products through generic brands, to Indian farmers through their distribution network. It provide crop protection solutions to farmers to assist them in maximizing productivity and profitability.The Company sell their agrochemical products in granules, powder and liquid forms. Additionally, it manufacture and sell general insect and pest control chemicals for Public Health and Animal Health protection. The Company expands product portfolio by introducing new products such as manufacture and sale of various formulations of insecticides, fungicide and herbicides, plant growth regulators, micro fertilizers and antibiotics. In 2016, the Company acquired Plot at Taluka Bavla, Ahmedabad and commenced their manufacturing facility for agrochemical formulations. Apart from these, it has installed a soil bio reactor at our manufacturing facility which is used to treat waste/ sewage water and to remove pollutants. It has also installed solar power panels at their manufacturing facility to generate green power in order to use the electricity which is sourced from third party during the manufacturing process. The aggregate capacity of installed solar power panels is 85,320 KW per annum which caters to electricity requirements at manufacturing facility and helps to reduce dependency on third party electricity requirements.As a part of expansion plans and to achieve backward integration for Company operations, it acquired around 33,489.73 sq. mtrs of land at Saykha Industrial Estate, Bharuch, in Gujarat from GIDC to set up a manufacturing facility for Agrochemical Technicals and its intermediates during the year 2021. It has obtained registrations of 6 agrochemical technicals and have applied for registration of 17 agrochemical technicals from the CIB&RC, which will be manufactured in this new manufacturing facility. Besides, the Company educate farmers regarding the benefits of using their products by conducting farmer training programs such as field demonstrations, field shows, meetings with group of farmers, jeep campaigns and participating in village level programmes to establish direct relationship with farmer communities all over India.The Company doubled the formulation capacity from 11,400 MT to 25,500 MT in November, 2021; it started public health and animal health vertical.The Company came out with a Public Issue during November, 2022 by raising Rs. 251 crores through Fresh Issue amounting to Rs. 216 crores and Offer for Sale amounting to Rs. 35 crores.In January 2024, Company commissioned a multi-purpose Active Ingredients facility at Saykha and entered 4 newly states in Southern Indian markets for Branded Formulations vertical line of business.