Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
33.8
33.8
24.68
16.46
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
325.57
281.38
60.24
39.89
Net Worth
359.37
315.18
84.92
56.35
Minority Interest
Debt
111.89
52.41
36.93
26.93
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.01
0
0
0.12
Total Liabilities
471.27
367.59
121.85
83.4
Fixed Assets
314.5
129.96
58.46
40.23
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0.48
0.49
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.31
2.98
0.23
0.1
Networking Capital
153.45
108.73
61.7
42.11
Inventories
93.38
72.86
62.88
43.58
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
118.68
72.71
85.98
36.18
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
33.41
27.84
10.55
7.93
Sundry Creditors
-75.31
-53.32
-91.37
-39.13
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-16.71
-11.36
-6.34
-6.45
Cash
3
125.45
0.95
0.95
Total Assets
471.26
367.6
121.83
83.39
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.