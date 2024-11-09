iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd Board Meeting

243.05
(-3.28%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Dharmaj Crop CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting18 Dec 202418 Dec 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015, we wish to inform that that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today has approved incorporation of a Wholly-owned Subsidiary of the Company. The details whereof are set out in Annexure A.
Board Meeting25 Nov 202425 Nov 2024
Resignation of Mr. Vinay Joshi from post of Chief Financial Officer w.e.f . Closure of business hours of November 25,2024 and Appointment of Mr. Vikas Agarwal as Chief Financial Officer with effect from November 26,2024
Board Meeting9 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter (Q2) and Half Year ended September 30 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Saturday, November 09, 2024, had approved and taken on record following items:- 1. Approved the Standalone Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 2. Incorporation of a New Foreign Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of the Company in Brazil (Foreign Subsidiary) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.11.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Standalone Financial Result for the Quarter ended June 302024 with other business. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Monday , August 12, 2024, has approved the Standalone Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024 which was duly reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee of the Company, at their meeting held on today and Copy of the said Quarterly Standalone Un-audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report issued by Statutory auditors is enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202422 May 2024
Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Result for the Quarter and Year ended 31-03-2024 with other business 1. Statement of Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Fourth Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024. 2. Independent Auditors Report from M/s. MSKA & Associates on the Standalone Financial Results as at 31st March, 2024. 3. Statement of Standalone Annual Audited Financials of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024 along with the Independent Auditors Report Standalone from M/s. MSKA & Associates on the Standalone Annual Financials as at 31st March, 2024. 4. Declaration of the Company on the Unmodified Opinion of Statutory Auditors of the Company, on the Standalone Financial Result s viz. M/s. MSKA & Associates for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024. Read less.. We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time, the Board of Directors in the Board Meeting was held on 30.05.2024 at #88, Times Square, MG Road, Bangalore - 560001, from 2:30 PM to 6:30 PM. The Board in its meeting has along with other items approved/took note the following: 1. The Audited Financial results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. 2. The audited Auditors report on the Financials of the company for the year ended 31st March 2024. 3. The Statement on Impact of Audit Qualifications for the year ended 31st March 2024. 4. The reasons for delay in SDD compliance. 5. The appointment of Mr. Supriya Kumar Guha, Fellow member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the FY 2023-24. Read less.. Pursuant to regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (LODR),2015 we would like to inform you that in the Board of Directors meeting held on today May 30,2024 had Considered and approved the Standalone Financial result for the Year ended on March 31,2024 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting5 Feb 202429 Jan 2024
Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone Unaudited Financial Result for the Quarter ended on 31-12-2023 and any other Business with permission of the Chair. Please find attached herewith the Copy of the Unaudited financial result for the Quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.02.2024)

Dharmaj Crop: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.