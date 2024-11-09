Board Meeting 18 Dec 2024 18 Dec 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015, we wish to inform that that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today has approved incorporation of a Wholly-owned Subsidiary of the Company. The details whereof are set out in Annexure A.

Board Meeting 25 Nov 2024 25 Nov 2024

Resignation of Mr. Vinay Joshi from post of Chief Financial Officer w.e.f . Closure of business hours of November 25,2024 and Appointment of Mr. Vikas Agarwal as Chief Financial Officer with effect from November 26,2024

Board Meeting 9 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter (Q2) and Half Year ended September 30 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Saturday, November 09, 2024, had approved and taken on record following items:- 1. Approved the Standalone Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 2. Incorporation of a New Foreign Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of the Company in Brazil (Foreign Subsidiary) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Standalone Financial Result for the Quarter ended June 302024 with other business. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Monday , August 12, 2024, has approved the Standalone Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024 which was duly reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee of the Company, at their meeting held on today and Copy of the said Quarterly Standalone Un-audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report issued by Statutory auditors is enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Result for the Quarter and Year ended 31-03-2024 with other business 1. Statement of Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Fourth Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024. 2. Independent Auditors Report from M/s. MSKA & Associates on the Standalone Financial Results as at 31st March, 2024. 3. Statement of Standalone Annual Audited Financials of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024 along with the Independent Auditors Report Standalone from M/s. MSKA & Associates on the Standalone Annual Financials as at 31st March, 2024. 4. Declaration of the Company on the Unmodified Opinion of Statutory Auditors of the Company, on the Standalone Financial Result s viz. M/s. MSKA & Associates for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024. Read less.. We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time, the Board of Directors in the Board Meeting was held on 30.05.2024 at #88, Times Square, MG Road, Bangalore - 560001, from 2:30 PM to 6:30 PM. The Board in its meeting has along with other items approved/took note the following: 1. The Audited Financial results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. 2. The audited Auditors report on the Financials of the company for the year ended 31st March 2024. 3. The Statement on Impact of Audit Qualifications for the year ended 31st March 2024. 4. The reasons for delay in SDD compliance. 5. The appointment of Mr. Supriya Kumar Guha, Fellow member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the FY 2023-24. Read less.. Pursuant to regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (LODR),2015 we would like to inform you that in the Board of Directors meeting held on today May 30,2024 had Considered and approved the Standalone Financial result for the Year ended on March 31,2024 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024