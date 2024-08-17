iifl-logo-icon 1
Excel Crop Care Ltd Merged Share Price

3,194.2
(-0.21%)
Aug 28, 2019|03:56:26 PM

Excel Crop Care Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Agro Chemicals

Open

3,244

Prev. Close

3,200.8

Turnover(Lac.)

692.59

Day's High

3,340

Day's Low

3,137.2

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,513.62

P/E

48.33

EPS

65.97

Divi. Yield

0.2

Excel Crop Care Ltd Merged Corporate Action

Excel Crop Care Ltd(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

Excel Crop Care Ltd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:10 AM
Jun-2019Mar-2019Dec-2018Sep-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 44.98%

Foreign: 44.98%

Indian: 19.98%

Non-Promoter- 6.93%

Institutions: 6.93%

Non-Institutions: 28.09%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Excel Crop Care Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

5.5

5.5

5.5

5.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

514.53

429.75

373.96

330.88

Net Worth

520.03

435.25

379.46

336.38

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

1,146.99

945.54

877.3

1,010.39

yoy growth (%)

21.3

7.77

-13.17

4.47

Raw materials

-733.97

-574.9

-526.83

-648.15

As % of sales

63.99

60.8

60.05

64.14

Employee costs

-90.47

-80.37

-68.49

-66.21

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

121.62

84.17

74.73

83

Depreciation

-16.83

-17.1

-17.51

-16.96

Tax paid

-40.31

-24.27

-22.06

-26.17

Working capital

85.59

24.62

-25.51

58.98

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

21.3

7.77

-13.17

4.47

Op profit growth

40.15

6.54

-10.34

-0.72

EBIT growth

44.35

9.3

-11.92

-6.46

Net profit growth

15.43

18.21

-7.59

-4.11

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Gross Sales

1,319.06

1,189.8

1,049.28

980.58

995.04

Excise Duty

0

40.67

98.63

84.69

0

Net Sales

1,319.06

1,149.14

950.65

895.88

995.04

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

30.6

Other Income

1.95

2.68

20.36

9.24

9.99

Excel Crop Care Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

P I Industries Ltd

PIIND

3,668.4

28.8655,625.93558.50.412,131.2631.65

UPL Ltd

UPL

529.55

490.4239,755.931470.191,090102.05

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd

SUMICHEM

536.95

55.4426,816.6190.841.1971.3554.34

Bayer CropScience Ltd

BAYERCROP

5,627.3

43.6425,297136.32.481,737.6685.82

Sharda Cropchem Ltd

SHARDACROP

836.55

31.297,546.044.030.36589.58233.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Excel Crop Care Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Dipesh K Shroff

Chairman & Independent Directo

Mukul G Asher

Independent Director

B V Bhargava

Company Secretary

Pravin D Desai

Managing Director

Chetan Shah

Director

Tadashi Katayama

Independent Director

Preeti Mehta

Joint Managing Director

Ninad D Gupte

Executive Director

Kiyoshi Takayama

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Excel Crop Care Ltd Merged

Summary

Summary

Excel Crop Care Ltd.(ECCL)[ formerly West Coast Oxygen Ltd. ] is engaged in manufacture and trading of Pesticides. The agri business of Excel Industries Ltd was transferred to and vested with ECCL as a going concern w.e.f April 1, 2002.It may be recalled that prior to the scheme of arrangement, ECCL was operating as a wholly owned subsidiary of EIL under its earlier name West Coast Oxygen (WCOL). Hence this is the 39th AGM of the company. The name was changed from WCOL to ECCL with effect from 30th January 2003. Further as per the scheme of arrangement ECCL has issued to the shareholders of EIL one equity share of Rs 5/- each fully paid-up for every one equity share of Rs 5/- each held by them in EIL. The paid-up equity capital after completion of entire demerger process stood at Rs 5.50 crore.The companys product are being exported to most of the countries in the world. The new market recently added by the company are Latin America and Africa.The company has taken various initiatives on development of new value added branded formulations in the existing molecules and new molecules in the area of Herbicides and Acaricides. In terms of markets, the company has already made inroads indo new geographics particularly Latin America and West Africa. The company has been making investments in data generation and registrations for the domestic and international markets. The company has been putting special emphasis on total agriculture focussing on solutions rather than merely sellin
