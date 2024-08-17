Summary

Excel Crop Care Ltd.(ECCL)[ formerly West Coast Oxygen Ltd. ] is engaged in manufacture and trading of Pesticides. The agri business of Excel Industries Ltd was transferred to and vested with ECCL as a going concern w.e.f April 1, 2002.It may be recalled that prior to the scheme of arrangement, ECCL was operating as a wholly owned subsidiary of EIL under its earlier name West Coast Oxygen (WCOL). Hence this is the 39th AGM of the company. The name was changed from WCOL to ECCL with effect from 30th January 2003. Further as per the scheme of arrangement ECCL has issued to the shareholders of EIL one equity share of Rs 5/- each fully paid-up for every one equity share of Rs 5/- each held by them in EIL. The paid-up equity capital after completion of entire demerger process stood at Rs 5.50 crore.The companys product are being exported to most of the countries in the world. The new market recently added by the company are Latin America and Africa.The company has taken various initiatives on development of new value added branded formulations in the existing molecules and new molecules in the area of Herbicides and Acaricides. In terms of markets, the company has already made inroads indo new geographics particularly Latin America and West Africa. The company has been making investments in data generation and registrations for the domestic and international markets. The company has been putting special emphasis on total agriculture focussing on solutions rather than merely sellin

Read More