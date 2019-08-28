Excel Crop Care Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
5.5
5.5
5.5
5.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
514.53
429.75
373.96
330.88
Net Worth
520.03
435.25
379.46
336.38
Minority Interest
Debt
10.15
0
19.23
71.29
Deferred Tax Liability Net
30.88
27.44
24.55
21.39
Total Liabilities
561.06
462.69
423.24
429.06
Fixed Assets
208.09
198.52
178.14
160.81
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.62
1.36
11.14
9.27
Deferred Tax Asset Net
5.06
5.57
5.25
4.67
Networking Capital
337.52
245.8
221.46
235.78
Inventories
338.94
237.41
213.91
208.37
Inventory Days
107.85
91.64
88.99
75.27
Sundry Debtors
247.61
215.67
163.26
179.63
Debtor Days
78.79
83.25
67.92
64.89
Other Current Assets
107.17
64.47
68.14
66.81
Sundry Creditors
-301.25
-215.89
-167.23
-151.2
Creditor Days
95.86
83.33
69.57
54.62
Other Current Liabilities
-54.95
-55.86
-56.62
-67.83
Cash
8.77
11.44
7.26
18.54
Total Assets
561.06
462.69
423.25
429.07
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.