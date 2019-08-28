Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
20.87
6.11
-12.65
4.05
Op profit growth
40.77
3.16
-6.41
-1.52
EBIT growth
44.56
5.92
-7.63
-7.08
Net profit growth
7.74
22.82
-3.03
-4.25
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
11.95
10.26
10.56
9.85
EBIT margin
10.72
8.97
8.98
8.49
Net profit margin
7.06
7.92
6.84
6.16
RoCE
23.45
18.76
18.46
21.71
RoNW
4.12
4.49
4.18
4.9
RoA
3.86
4.14
3.51
3.93
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
73.74
68.44
52.01
53.32
Dividend per share
8.75
11.5
12.5
12.5
Cash EPS
58.43
52.89
39.77
41.97
Book value per share
485.56
407.17
353.77
312.25
Valuation ratios
P/E
41.16
25.01
22.43
15.46
P/CEPS
51.94
32.36
29.33
19.64
P/B
6.25
4.2
3.29
2.64
EV/EBIDTA
23.77
18.18
13.16
9.19
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
11.86
16.8
27
26.18
Tax payout
-33.31
-29
-29.63
-32.87
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
73.85
74.81
72.97
61.29
Inventory days
92.54
87.75
88.29
82.57
Creditor days
-93.57
-82.82
-74.02
-76.84
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-78.23
-72.67
-23.36
-14.85
Net debt / equity
-0.01
-0.04
0.01
0.14
Net debt / op. profit
-0.05
-0.21
0.07
0.5
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-63.9
-60.72
-59.76
-63.86
Employee costs
-7.95
-8.52
-7.8
-6.69
Other costs
-16.18
-20.48
-21.86
-19.57
