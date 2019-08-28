iifl-logo-icon 1
Excel Crop Care Ltd Merged Profit & Loss Statement

3,194.2
(-0.21%)
Aug 28, 2019|03:56:26 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Excel Crop Care Ltd Merged

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

1,146.99

945.54

877.3

1,010.39

yoy growth (%)

21.3

7.77

-13.17

4.47

Raw materials

-733.97

-574.9

-526.83

-648.15

As % of sales

63.99

60.8

60.05

64.14

Employee costs

-90.47

-80.37

-68.49

-66.21

As % of sales

7.88

8.49

7.8

6.55

Other costs

-185.26

-192.31

-190.04

-193.48

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.15

20.33

21.66

19.14

Operating profit

137.28

97.95

91.93

102.54

OPM

11.96

10.35

10.47

10.14

Depreciation

-16.83

-17.1

-17.51

-16.96

Interest expense

-1.57

-1.17

-3.35

-5.64

Other income

2.75

4.49

3.66

3.07

Profit before tax

121.62

84.17

74.73

83

Taxes

-40.31

-24.27

-22.06

-26.17

Tax rate

-33.14

-28.84

-29.52

-31.53

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

81.31

59.89

52.67

56.82

Exceptional items

0

10.54

6.91

7.65

Net profit

81.31

70.43

59.58

64.48

yoy growth (%)

15.43

18.21

-7.59

-4.11

NPM

7.08

7.44

6.79

6.38

