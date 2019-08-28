Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
1,146.99
945.54
877.3
1,010.39
yoy growth (%)
21.3
7.77
-13.17
4.47
Raw materials
-733.97
-574.9
-526.83
-648.15
As % of sales
63.99
60.8
60.05
64.14
Employee costs
-90.47
-80.37
-68.49
-66.21
As % of sales
7.88
8.49
7.8
6.55
Other costs
-185.26
-192.31
-190.04
-193.48
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.15
20.33
21.66
19.14
Operating profit
137.28
97.95
91.93
102.54
OPM
11.96
10.35
10.47
10.14
Depreciation
-16.83
-17.1
-17.51
-16.96
Interest expense
-1.57
-1.17
-3.35
-5.64
Other income
2.75
4.49
3.66
3.07
Profit before tax
121.62
84.17
74.73
83
Taxes
-40.31
-24.27
-22.06
-26.17
Tax rate
-33.14
-28.84
-29.52
-31.53
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
81.31
59.89
52.67
56.82
Exceptional items
0
10.54
6.91
7.65
Net profit
81.31
70.43
59.58
64.48
yoy growth (%)
15.43
18.21
-7.59
-4.11
NPM
7.08
7.44
6.79
6.38
