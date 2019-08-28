Excel Crop Care Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
121.62
84.17
74.73
83
Depreciation
-16.83
-17.1
-17.51
-16.96
Tax paid
-40.31
-24.27
-22.06
-26.17
Working capital
85.59
24.62
-25.51
58.98
Other operating items
Operating
150.06
67.41
9.64
98.84
Capital expenditure
22.89
-109.68
31.91
30.51
Free cash flow
172.95
-42.26
41.55
129.35
Equity raised
872.59
745.92
659.01
564.12
Investing
0.26
-9.78
1.87
4.02
Financing
10.15
-19.23
-25.84
29.28
Dividends paid
9.62
12.65
13.76
13.76
Net in cash
1,065.59
687.3
690.35
740.54
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.