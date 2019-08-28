iifl-logo-icon 1
Excel Crop Care Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

3,194.2
(-0.21%)
Aug 28, 2019

Excel Crop Care Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

121.62

84.17

74.73

83

Depreciation

-16.83

-17.1

-17.51

-16.96

Tax paid

-40.31

-24.27

-22.06

-26.17

Working capital

85.59

24.62

-25.51

58.98

Other operating items

Operating

150.06

67.41

9.64

98.84

Capital expenditure

22.89

-109.68

31.91

30.51

Free cash flow

172.95

-42.26

41.55

129.35

Equity raised

872.59

745.92

659.01

564.12

Investing

0.26

-9.78

1.87

4.02

Financing

10.15

-19.23

-25.84

29.28

Dividends paid

9.62

12.65

13.76

13.76

Net in cash

1,065.59

687.3

690.35

740.54

