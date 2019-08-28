To the Members of Excel Crop Care Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Ind AS financial statements of Excel Crop Care Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2018, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein after referred to as "Standalone Ind AS financial statements").

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Auditors R esponsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these Standalone Ind AS financial statements based on our audit.

We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder.

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the Standalone Ind AS financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements.

We are also responsible to conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the entitys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in the auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify the opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of the auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause an entity to cease to continue as a going concern.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2018, its profit (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Other Matters

The comparative financial information of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2017 and the transition date opening balance sheet as at 1 April 2016 included in these standalone Ind AS financial statements, are based on the previously issued standalone financial statements prepared in accordance with the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2006 audited by the predecessor auditor whose report for the year ended 31 March 2017 and 31 March 2016 dated 25 May 2017 and 16 May 2016 respectively expressed an unmodified opinion on those standalone financial statements, as adjusted for the differences in the accounting principles adopted by the Company on transition to the Ind AS, which have been audited by us.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Report on Other Legal and R egulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 (‘the Order), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in the paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Cash Flows and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) in our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) on the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2018 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2018 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B"; and

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Ind AS financial statements; - Refer Note 41 to the Standalone Ind AS financial statements.

(ii) The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts;- Refer Note 21 to the Standalone Ind AS financial statements.

(iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(iv) The disclosures regarding details of specified bank notes held and transacted during 8 November 2016 to 30 December 2016 has not been made since the requirement does not pertain to financial year ended 31 March 2018. Corresponding amounts as appearing in the audited Standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2017 have been disclosed.

For B S R & Associates LLP Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No: 116231W/W-100024 Farhad Bamji Mumbai Partner 25 May 2018 Membership No: 105234

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT – 31 MARCH 2018

(Referred to in our report of even date)

(i) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

(b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its fixed assets by which all fixed assets are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, certain fixed assets were physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management and on the basis of an examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of the immovable properties as disclosed in Note 2 of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(ii) The inventory, except goods in transit and stocks lying with third parties, has been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable. For stocks lying with third parties at the year-end, written confirmations have been obtained and in respect of goods-in-transit, subsequent goods receipts have been verified or confirmations have been obtained from the parties. The discrepancies noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records were not material and have been dealt with in books of account.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Act. Accordingly, paragraphs 3(iii) (a), (b) and (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(iv) The Company has not granted any loans or provided any guarantees or security to the parties covered under Section 185 of the Act. The Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Act with respect to investments. The Company has not provided any loans or guarantee or security to the parties covered under Section 186 of the Act.

(v) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposit from the public during the year in terms of the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed thereunder. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company as specified under Section 148(1) of the Act, for maintenance of cost records in respect of the products manufactured by the Company, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales-tax, Value added tax, Service tax, Duty of Excise, Goods and Service tax, Duty of customs, Cess and other material statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales-tax, Duty of excise, Service tax, Goods and Service tax, Duty of customs, Value added tax, Cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2018 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, there are no dues of Income-tax, Sales Tax, Service tax, Duty of customs, Excise duty and Value added tax as at 31 March 2018, which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of dispute, except as stated below:

Nature of the Statute Nature of dues Amount Period to which amounts relates Forum where dispute is pending (Rs. in Lacs) Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise duty demands 1.63 2007-08, 2012-13, 2015-16 to 2016-17 Commissioner Appeals (Rajkot), CESTAT (Kolkata) Service Tax Rules Service tax demands 52.78 2005-06 to 2006-07, 2007-08 to 2015-16 Additional / Joint Commissioner (Bhavnagar), Assistant Commissioner (Silvassa), Joint Commissioner (Gandhidham) Custom Act Custom duty demands 66.34 2012-13, 2015-16, 2016-17 Joint Commissioner of Customs Bihar VAT Act, 2005 VAT Liability 21.57 2007-08, 2011-12, 2012-13 Deputy Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, Patna Haryana VAT Act, 2003 VAT Liability 83.35 2007-10, 2010-13 Joint Commissioner, Excise & Taxation Haryana, Haryana VAT Tribunal

(viii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to its banks. The Company does not have any loans or borrowings from the financial institutions, government or debenture holders during the year.

(ix) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company did not raise money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and term loans during the year. Accordingly, reporting under the clause 3(ix) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company and on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year nor have we been informed of such case by the management.

(xi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the managerial remuneration has been paid / provided in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company as prescribed under Section 406 of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with provisions of Section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Standalone Ind AS financial statements as required by the applicable Indian accounting standards.

(xiv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, reporting under the clause 3(xiv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them. Accordingly, reporting under the clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, reporting under the clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

For B S R & Associates LLP Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No: 116231W/W-100024 Farhad Bamji Mumbai Partner 25 May 2018 Membership No: 105234

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT – 31 MARCH 2018

(Referred to in our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Excel Crop Care Limited ("the Company") as at 31 March 2018 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors R esponsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing issued by the ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143 (10) of the Act, to the extent applicable, to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements.

A Companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements.

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at 31 March 2018, based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements issued by the ICAI.