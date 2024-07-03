iifl-logo-icon 1
Heranba Industries Ltd Share Price

387.25
(-6.84%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open415
  • Day's High418.55
  • 52 Wk High562
  • Prev. Close415.7
  • Day's Low381.4
  • 52 Wk Low 280.4
  • Turnover (lac)425.52
  • P/E16.5
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value236.39
  • EPS25.18
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,549.52
  • Div. Yield0.3
No Records Found

Heranba Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Agro Chemicals

Open

415

Prev. Close

415.7

Turnover(Lac.)

425.52

Day's High

418.55

Day's Low

381.4

52 Week's High

562

52 Week's Low

280.4

Book Value

236.39

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,549.52

P/E

16.5

EPS

25.18

Divi. Yield

0.3

Heranba Industries Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.25

Record Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 May, 2024

arrow

Heranba Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Heranba Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:39 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.94%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.94%

Non-Promoter- 0.60%

Institutions: 0.60%

Non-Institutions: 24.44%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Heranba Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

40.01

40.01

40.01

40.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

837.45

776.1

674.44

488.12

Net Worth

877.46

816.11

714.45

528.13

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

1,450.37

1,218.64

526.83

527.37

yoy growth (%)

19.01

131.31

-0.1

Raw materials

-930.6

-779.5

-373.25

-374.96

As % of sales

64.16

63.96

70.84

71.09

Employee costs

-58.44

-52.18

-29.77

-24.6

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

255.25

208.28

29.05

29.31

Depreciation

-19.78

-14.68

-3.96

-5.31

Tax paid

-66.18

-54.05

-12.34

-10.9

Working capital

166.45

271.9

12.2

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

19.01

131.31

-0.1

Op profit growth

17.35

376.9

-4.14

EBIT growth

21.36

403.42

-1.52

Net profit growth

22.58

822.85

-9.25

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

1,257.07

1,318.82

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

1,257.07

1,318.82

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

13.83

12.22

Heranba Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

P I Industries Ltd

PIIND

3,668.4

28.8655,625.93558.50.412,131.2631.65

UPL Ltd

UPL

529.55

490.4239,755.931470.191,090102.05

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd

SUMICHEM

536.95

55.4426,816.6190.841.1971.3554.34

Bayer CropScience Ltd

BAYERCROP

5,627.3

43.6425,297136.32.481,737.6685.82

Sharda Cropchem Ltd

SHARDACROP

836.55

31.297,546.044.030.36589.58233.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Heranba Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Exec. Director

Sadashiv Kanyana Shetty

Executive Director & MD

RAGHURAM SHETTY

E D & Wholetime Director

Raunak R Shetty

E D & Wholetime Director

Shriraj Sadashiv Shetty

Independent Non Exe. Director

Mulky Vishwanath Shetty

Independent Non Exe. Director

Anil Kumar M Marlecha

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ganesh Vanmali

Independent Non Exe. Director

Reshma D Wadkar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Kaushik Hasmukh Gandhi

E D & Wholetime Director

SUJATA SHETTY

E D & Wholetime Director

VANITA RAGHURAM SHETTY

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Heranba Industries Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1992, Heranba Industries Limited is engaged in manufacturing and sale of agro chemical products. The Company produces synthetic Phrethroids and its intermediates. Presently, the Company provides processing services for Ammonolysis, Esterification, Hydrolysis, Condensation, Favorski Reaction, Isomerisation, Cyanation, Friedel Crafts, Methoxylation, Cyclisation, Halogenation, Sulphonation etc. Heranba has fully integrated and modern manufacturing facilities with an In-house R&D facility for product development and process intensification.The companys manufacturing facilities are situated in the industrial belt of Vapi,Gujarat.The company has an aggregate manufacturing capacity of 14024 MTPA.These facilities offer a range of Crop Protection and Public Health Solutions.The company has three manufacturing units,two units are involved in the production of various technicals and intermediates,while the third plant is engaged in formulation and packaging.The first manufacturing facility of Heranba produces technical grade Synthetic Pyrethroids like Cypermethrin, Deltamethrin, Alphacypermethrin and Permethrin, alongwith other products like Glyphosate, Acephate, Imidacloprid, Profenophos, Temephos, Clodinofop Propargyl, Tricyclazole, Thiamethoxam, Lambdacyhalothrin, Bromobenzene, Metaphenoxy Benzaldehyde (MPBD), Metaphenoxy Benzyl Alcohol (MPBAL). The second plant manufactures high quality derivatives of Cypermethric Acid Chloride as per customers requirement. Cypermeth
Company FAQs

What is the Heranba Industries Ltd share price today?

The Heranba Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹387.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Heranba Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Heranba Industries Ltd is ₹1549.52 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Heranba Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Heranba Industries Ltd is 16.5 and 1.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Heranba Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Heranba Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Heranba Industries Ltd is ₹280.4 and ₹562 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Heranba Industries Ltd?

Heranba Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -12.55%, 3 Years at -15.23%, 1 Year at 3.33%, 6 Month at 8.38%, 3 Month at -12.93% and 1 Month at -13.14%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Heranba Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Heranba Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.94 %
Institutions - 0.61 %
Public - 24.45 %

