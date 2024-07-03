Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAgro Chemicals
Open₹415
Prev. Close₹415.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹425.52
Day's High₹418.55
Day's Low₹381.4
52 Week's High₹562
52 Week's Low₹280.4
Book Value₹236.39
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,549.52
P/E16.5
EPS25.18
Divi. Yield0.3
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
40.01
40.01
40.01
40.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
837.45
776.1
674.44
488.12
Net Worth
877.46
816.11
714.45
528.13
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
1,450.37
1,218.64
526.83
527.37
yoy growth (%)
19.01
131.31
-0.1
Raw materials
-930.6
-779.5
-373.25
-374.96
As % of sales
64.16
63.96
70.84
71.09
Employee costs
-58.44
-52.18
-29.77
-24.6
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
255.25
208.28
29.05
29.31
Depreciation
-19.78
-14.68
-3.96
-5.31
Tax paid
-66.18
-54.05
-12.34
-10.9
Working capital
166.45
271.9
12.2
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
19.01
131.31
-0.1
Op profit growth
17.35
376.9
-4.14
EBIT growth
21.36
403.42
-1.52
Net profit growth
22.58
822.85
-9.25
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
1,257.07
1,318.82
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
1,257.07
1,318.82
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
13.83
12.22
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
P I Industries Ltd
PIIND
3,668.4
|28.86
|55,625.93
|558.5
|0.41
|2,131.2
|631.65
UPL Ltd
UPL
529.55
|490.42
|39,755.93
|147
|0.19
|1,090
|102.05
Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd
SUMICHEM
536.95
|55.44
|26,816.6
|190.84
|1.1
|971.35
|54.34
Bayer CropScience Ltd
BAYERCROP
5,627.3
|43.64
|25,297
|136.3
|2.48
|1,737.6
|685.82
Sharda Cropchem Ltd
SHARDACROP
836.55
|31.29
|7,546.04
|4.03
|0.36
|589.58
|233.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Exec. Director
Sadashiv Kanyana Shetty
Executive Director & MD
RAGHURAM SHETTY
E D & Wholetime Director
Raunak R Shetty
E D & Wholetime Director
Shriraj Sadashiv Shetty
Independent Non Exe. Director
Mulky Vishwanath Shetty
Independent Non Exe. Director
Anil Kumar M Marlecha
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ganesh Vanmali
Independent Non Exe. Director
Reshma D Wadkar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Kaushik Hasmukh Gandhi
E D & Wholetime Director
SUJATA SHETTY
E D & Wholetime Director
VANITA RAGHURAM SHETTY
Reports by Heranba Industries Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in 1992, Heranba Industries Limited is engaged in manufacturing and sale of agro chemical products. The Company produces synthetic Phrethroids and its intermediates. Presently, the Company provides processing services for Ammonolysis, Esterification, Hydrolysis, Condensation, Favorski Reaction, Isomerisation, Cyanation, Friedel Crafts, Methoxylation, Cyclisation, Halogenation, Sulphonation etc. Heranba has fully integrated and modern manufacturing facilities with an In-house R&D facility for product development and process intensification.The companys manufacturing facilities are situated in the industrial belt of Vapi,Gujarat.The company has an aggregate manufacturing capacity of 14024 MTPA.These facilities offer a range of Crop Protection and Public Health Solutions.The company has three manufacturing units,two units are involved in the production of various technicals and intermediates,while the third plant is engaged in formulation and packaging.The first manufacturing facility of Heranba produces technical grade Synthetic Pyrethroids like Cypermethrin, Deltamethrin, Alphacypermethrin and Permethrin, alongwith other products like Glyphosate, Acephate, Imidacloprid, Profenophos, Temephos, Clodinofop Propargyl, Tricyclazole, Thiamethoxam, Lambdacyhalothrin, Bromobenzene, Metaphenoxy Benzaldehyde (MPBD), Metaphenoxy Benzyl Alcohol (MPBAL). The second plant manufactures high quality derivatives of Cypermethric Acid Chloride as per customers requirement. Cypermeth
The Heranba Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹387.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Heranba Industries Ltd is ₹1549.52 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Heranba Industries Ltd is 16.5 and 1.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Heranba Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Heranba Industries Ltd is ₹280.4 and ₹562 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Heranba Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -12.55%, 3 Years at -15.23%, 1 Year at 3.33%, 6 Month at 8.38%, 3 Month at -12.93% and 1 Month at -13.14%.
