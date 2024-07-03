Summary

Incorporated in 1992, Heranba Industries Limited is engaged in manufacturing and sale of agro chemical products. The Company produces synthetic Phrethroids and its intermediates. Presently, the Company provides processing services for Ammonolysis, Esterification, Hydrolysis, Condensation, Favorski Reaction, Isomerisation, Cyanation, Friedel Crafts, Methoxylation, Cyclisation, Halogenation, Sulphonation etc. Heranba has fully integrated and modern manufacturing facilities with an In-house R&D facility for product development and process intensification.The companys manufacturing facilities are situated in the industrial belt of Vapi,Gujarat.The company has an aggregate manufacturing capacity of 14024 MTPA.These facilities offer a range of Crop Protection and Public Health Solutions.The company has three manufacturing units,two units are involved in the production of various technicals and intermediates,while the third plant is engaged in formulation and packaging.The first manufacturing facility of Heranba produces technical grade Synthetic Pyrethroids like Cypermethrin, Deltamethrin, Alphacypermethrin and Permethrin, alongwith other products like Glyphosate, Acephate, Imidacloprid, Profenophos, Temephos, Clodinofop Propargyl, Tricyclazole, Thiamethoxam, Lambdacyhalothrin, Bromobenzene, Metaphenoxy Benzaldehyde (MPBD), Metaphenoxy Benzyl Alcohol (MPBAL). The second plant manufactures high quality derivatives of Cypermethric Acid Chloride as per customers requirement. Cypermeth

Read More