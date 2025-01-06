Heranba Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
255.25
208.28
29.05
29.31
Depreciation
-19.78
-14.68
-3.96
-5.31
Tax paid
-66.18
-54.05
-12.34
-10.9
Working capital
166.45
271.9
12.2
Other operating items
Operating
335.73
411.43
24.94
Capital expenditure
73.45
133.72
0.67
Free cash flow
409.18
545.15
25.61
Equity raised
973.49
456.78
144.8
Investing
-7.97
10.06
0.01
Financing
42.94
-41.35
9.38
Dividends paid
0
0
2.22
0
Net in cash
1,417.64
970.65
182.03
No Record Found
