Heranba Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

387.25
(-6.84%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Heranba Inds FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

255.25

208.28

29.05

29.31

Depreciation

-19.78

-14.68

-3.96

-5.31

Tax paid

-66.18

-54.05

-12.34

-10.9

Working capital

166.45

271.9

12.2

Other operating items

Operating

335.73

411.43

24.94

Capital expenditure

73.45

133.72

0.67

Free cash flow

409.18

545.15

25.61

Equity raised

973.49

456.78

144.8

Investing

-7.97

10.06

0.01

Financing

42.94

-41.35

9.38

Dividends paid

0

0

2.22

0

Net in cash

1,417.64

970.65

182.03

