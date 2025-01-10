Heranba Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
40.01
40.01
40.01
40.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
837.45
776.1
674.44
488.12
Net Worth
877.46
816.11
714.45
528.13
Minority Interest
Debt
143.5
93
91.19
52.31
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.52
0.99
1.37
2.81
Total Liabilities
1,022.48
910.1
807.01
583.25
Fixed Assets
250.98
228.03
207.65
143.13
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.83
0.92
2.13
10.1
Deferred Tax Asset Net
13.04
8.08
4.18
3.83
Networking Capital
734.21
554.44
469.89
328.3
Inventories
244.43
297.16
255.74
165.99
Inventory Days
64.35
49.71
Sundry Debtors
498.35
387.59
446.87
341.76
Debtor Days
112.45
102.36
Other Current Assets
369.14
119.88
69.55
83.42
Sundry Creditors
-286.94
-186.59
-245.84
-195.58
Creditor Days
61.86
58.57
Other Current Liabilities
-90.77
-63.6
-56.43
-67.29
Cash
22.42
118.63
123.16
97.9
Total Assets
1,022.48
910.1
807.01
583.26
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.