|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
1,450.37
1,218.64
526.83
527.37
yoy growth (%)
19.01
131.31
-0.1
Raw materials
-930.6
-779.5
-373.25
-374.96
As % of sales
64.16
63.96
70.84
71.09
Employee costs
-58.44
-52.18
-29.77
-24.6
As % of sales
4.02
4.28
5.65
4.66
Other costs
-201.56
-165.62
-77.39
-79.39
As % of sales (Other Cost)
13.89
13.59
14.69
15.05
Operating profit
259.75
221.33
46.41
48.42
OPM
17.9
18.16
8.8
9.18
Depreciation
-19.78
-14.68
-3.96
-5.31
Interest expense
-4.07
-5.39
-13.39
-13.78
Other income
19.35
7.03
0
0
Profit before tax
255.25
208.28
29.05
29.31
Taxes
-66.18
-54.05
-12.34
-10.9
Tax rate
-25.93
-25.95
-42.47
-37.18
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
189.06
154.22
16.71
18.41
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
189.06
154.22
16.71
18.41
yoy growth (%)
22.58
822.85
-9.25
NPM
13.03
12.65
3.17
3.49
