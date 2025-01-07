iifl-logo-icon 1
Heranba Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

404.45
(4.44%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:52 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

1,450.37

1,218.64

526.83

527.37

yoy growth (%)

19.01

131.31

-0.1

Raw materials

-930.6

-779.5

-373.25

-374.96

As % of sales

64.16

63.96

70.84

71.09

Employee costs

-58.44

-52.18

-29.77

-24.6

As % of sales

4.02

4.28

5.65

4.66

Other costs

-201.56

-165.62

-77.39

-79.39

As % of sales (Other Cost)

13.89

13.59

14.69

15.05

Operating profit

259.75

221.33

46.41

48.42

OPM

17.9

18.16

8.8

9.18

Depreciation

-19.78

-14.68

-3.96

-5.31

Interest expense

-4.07

-5.39

-13.39

-13.78

Other income

19.35

7.03

0

0

Profit before tax

255.25

208.28

29.05

29.31

Taxes

-66.18

-54.05

-12.34

-10.9

Tax rate

-25.93

-25.95

-42.47

-37.18

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

189.06

154.22

16.71

18.41

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

189.06

154.22

16.71

18.41

yoy growth (%)

22.58

822.85

-9.25

NPM

13.03

12.65

3.17

3.49

