|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|12 Sep 2024
|27 May 2024
|The Board of Directors has approved to convene the 32T Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company on September 12, 2024. Please find enclosed herewith, the Proceeding of 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Thursday, September 12, 2024 at 04:00 P.M. through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio Visual Means. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/09/2024) Please find enclosed herewith the Voting Result along with Scrutinizers Report with respect to 32nd Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.09.2024)
