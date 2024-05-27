To

The Members of Heranba Industries Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

OPINION

We have audited the Standalone Financial Statements of Heranba Industries Limited ("the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Standalone Financial Statements”).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its

profit (including other comprehensive income), the changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Section of our report.

We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI”) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

KEY AUDIT MATTER

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. Key Audit Matter No. Auditors Response 1. Revenue Recognition Our procedures included, amongst others: The timing of revenue recognition is relevant to the reported performance of the Company. • We assessed the compliance of the revenue recognition accounting policies against the requirements of Indian Accounting Standards ("Ind AS”). We identified revenue recognition as a key audit matter because of the quantum of revenue and the time and audit effort involved in auditing the terms of the customers contract and the revenue recognized. • We evaluated the design and operating effectiveness of the relevant key financial controls with respect to revenue recognition on selected transactions. • Using statistical sampling, we tested the terms of the revenue contracts against the recognition of revenue based on the underlying documentation and records and evaluated accuracy and existence of the revenue being recognised in the correct accounting period. • We tested the accuracy and existence of revenue recognized at year end. On a sample basis, we evaluated the revenue being recognised in the correct accounting period. We have assessed the adequacy of disclosures in the standalone financial statements against the requirements of Ind AS 115, Revenue from contracts with customers. Sr. Key Audit Matter No. Auditors Response 2. Inventory Valuation Our procedures included, amongst others: Inventory represents a significant portion of total assets as at March 31,2024, with carrying value of Rs. 244.43 crores. • We understood and evaluated the process relating to determination of net realizable value of inventories and identification of slow moving, expired and obsolete inventories. Inventories are valued at lower cost and net realizable value. The Company writes down inventories to net realizable value on account of obsolescence, expiry and non-moving inventory, based on managements assessment. • We attended stock counts to identify whether any inventory was obsolete. Assessing net realizable value and identification of slow moving, expired and obsolete inventory are areas which require use of significant judgements and owing to the inherent complexities, this is considered to be a key audit matter. • We assessed the basis for the inventory valuation, the consistency in policy and the rationale in its application. • We tested the accuracy of the ageing of inventories based on system generated reports. • We reviewed the testing done for net realizable value of inventories and future plans for consumptions. • We tested the arithmetical accuracy of valuation files. We have assessed the appropriateness of disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the applicable accounting standards.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the Other Information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys Annual Report but does not include the Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements and our Independent Auditors Report thereon. Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the Other Information and we do not and will not express any form of assurance or conclusion thereon. We have read the Directors Report forming part of the Annual Report which was made available to us and found the same to be in order. However, the other contents of the Annual Report are expected to be made available to us after the date of this report.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the Other Information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the Other Information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

Substantial portion of the Other Information has not been made available to us till the date of this report. We will read the Other Information as and when it is made available to us and if conclude that there is a material misstatement, we are required to communicate the matter with those charged with governance and take necessary steps as may be required thereafter.

RESPONSIBILITIES OF MANAGEMENT AND THOSE CHARGED WITH GOVERNANCE FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act and the relevant provisions of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting

unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

1. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

2. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)0) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

3. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

4. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

5. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, make it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order”), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the attached “Annexure A” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law relating to preparation of the aforesaid Financial Statements have been kept so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in paragraph 2(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f. With reference to maintenance of accounts and other matter therewith, reference is invited to paragraph 2(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph 2(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 as amended.

g. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

i. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements - Refer Note 34 to the Standalone Financials Statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were material foreseeable losses,

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a. The management has represented that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("intermediaries”) except as disclosed under note 4 of Financial Statement with the understanding whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security, or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies) including foreign entities ("Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

c. Based on such audit procedures considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (iv)(a) and (iv) (b) above contain any material misstatement.

v. In the matter of dividend proposed, declared and paid during the year:

a. The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year, is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act.

b. As stated in note no 45 to the Standalone Financial Statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of the dividend proposed is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act.

c. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, except for instances/matters mentioned

below, the Company, in respect of financial year commencing on April 01, 2023, has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except:

i. the audit trail feature was not enabled at the database level for accounting software "Navision” to log any direct data changes, used for maintenance of all accounting records by the Company.

ii. At present the audit trail is preserved only for a period of six months and all audit trails beyond six months are not preserved due to space constraints. Further, Back up of the audit trail has not been preserved

as per statutory requirements for record retention due to cloud space constraints.

Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 01, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules,2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. However, considering the fact that audit trail beyond six months are not preserved, the Company will not be in a position to preserve records as per the requirements of the Companies Act relating to record retention.

For Natvarlal Vepari & Co.

Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.: 106971W

N. Jayendran

Partner M. No.: 040441

UDIN: 24040441BKFTGX7214

Place: Mumbai Dated: May 27, 2024

Annexure A to the Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements Section of our report to the Members of Heranba Industries Limited of even date

To the best of our knowledge and information, audit procedures followed by us, according to the information provided to us by the Company and the examination of the books of account and records in the normal course of audit, we state that.

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of its Property, Plant and Equipment including right of use assets and noncurrent asset held for sale.

(B) There are no intangible assets and hence this clause is not applicable to the Company.

(b) Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) We have verified the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee, and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements and based on such verification we confirm that the same are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) There is no proceedings initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024, for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act,1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year. On the basis of examination of records, we are of the opinion that the coverage and procedure of such verification is appropriate and that no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on such verification. The discrepancies wherever noted have been properly dealt with in the books of account of the Company.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. The quarterly returns or statements have been filed by the Company. We draw attention to Statement 1 attached to the Standalone Financial Statements stating reasons for which quarterly statement filed with banks are not in line with the books of account of the Company.

(iii) (a) The Company has provided guarantee, and the Company has also provided unsecured loans to companies, details of which are given hereunder:

Particulars Guarantee Security Loans Advances in the Nature of Loans Aggregate amount granted/provided during the year 29.49 - 246.46 - - Subsidiaries 29.49 - 246.46 - - Joint Ventures - - - - - Associates - - - - - Others - - - - Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of such cases - Subsidiaries 29.49 - 299.65 - - Joint Ventures - - - - - Associates - - - - - Others - - - -

(b) The guarantee provided, and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans and advances to the wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company are prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) In respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, granted by the Company the schedule of repayment of principal and interest have been stipulated. No repayments were due during the year.

(d) There is no overdue amount in respect of loans given.

(e) There has been no loan or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year and, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

(iv) The Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act with respect of loans granted, investments made, guarantees and security provided.

(v) The Company has not accepted deposits from the public or amounts that are deemed to be deposits pursuant to Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules framed thereunder. As informed to us, there is no order that has been passed by Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other tribunal in respect of the said Sections.

(vi) The maintenance of the cost records under the sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act has been prescribed and we are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, carried out a detailed examination of the records to ascertain whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) The Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Act, Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Customs, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amount is payable in respect of the aforesaid dues were outstanding as at March 31,2024, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except as given below:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount Period to which the amount relates Due date Date of payment Remarks, if any Income Tax Act Advance Tax Rs. 4.70 Crores AY 2024-24 15/09/2024 NA Unpaid The Provident Funds Act Provident Fund Rs. 0.01 Crores Prior to April23 Prior to Apr23 NA Unpaid Income Tax Act TDS Rs. 0.09 Crores Prior to April23 Prior to Apr23 NA Unpaid

(b) There are no statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) which have not been deposited on account of any dispute except as given below:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount (In Crores) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Excise Duty/Custom Duty Excise Duty/Custom Duty Demands 0.06 2012-13 Division officer Excise Duty/Custom Duty Excise Duty/Custom Duty Demands 10.00 Various years Write petition filed Goods & Service Tax GST Tran 1 0.27 GST Tran 1 Commissioner Appeal Goods & Service Tax Scrutiny of Annual Return 1.01 FY 2017-18 Appeal pending Goods & Service Tax Scrutiny of Annual Return 6.39 FY 2018-19 Appeal pending Goods & Service Tax ITC reversal 0.27 One vendor SGST Enforcement Department VAT UP VAT Liability 0.45 FY 2014-15 Add. Comm - Appeals VAT UP VAT Liability 0.16 FY 2013-14 Add. Comm - Appeals Income tax Income Tax and Interest 4.69 AY 2018-19 CIT Appeal Income tax Income Tax and Interest 0.22 AY 2019-20 CIT Appeal Income tax Income Tax and Interest 0.65 AY 2020-21 CIT Appeal

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount (In Crores) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income tax Income Tax and Interest 0.82 AY 2021-22 CIT Appeal Income tax Income Tax 1.14 AY 2023-24 143(1)notice online rectification pending Income tax TDS 0.76 Various earlier years Total 26.89

(viii) There are no transactions that were not recorded in the books of account, and which has been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) (a) The Company has not delayed or defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company has not taken any term loans during the year.

(d) No funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year;

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debenture fully or partly or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit.

(xi) (a) No fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by us in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government and hence clause 3(xi)(b) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020 is not applicable to the Company.

(c) No whistle-blower complaints have been received during the year by the Company.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence clauses 3(xii)(a), 3(xii) (b) and 3(xii)(c) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020 is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) All transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 in so far as our examination of the proceedings of the meetings of the Audit Committee and Board of Directors are concerned. The details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements as required by the applicable Accounting Standards.

(xiv) (a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued during the year and till date, for the period under audit.

(xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors.

(xvi) (a) The nature of business and the activities of the

Company are such that the Company is not required to obtain registration under Section 45-1A of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934 and hence subclause 3(xvi)(a), 3(xvi)(b), 3(xvi)(c) and 3(xvi)(d) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to the Company.

(b) There are no core investment companies within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016).

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly clause (3)(xviii) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020 is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board

of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due

within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, the Company did not have to transfer any unspent amount to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act, 2013.

(b) There are no ongoing projects, and accordingly clause (3)(xx)(b) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020 is not applicable to the Company.

For Natvarlal Vepari & Co.

Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.: 106971W

N. Jayendran

Partner M. No.: 040441

UDIN: 24040441BKFTGX7214

Place: Mumbai Dated: May 27, 2024

Annexure - B to the Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 2(g) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements Section of our report to the Members of Heranba Industries Limited of even date

Report on the internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of Heranba industries Limited ("the Company”) as of March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by iCAi and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the institute of Chartered Accountants of india. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

A Companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that: (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS.

Because of the inherent [imitations of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.

For Natvarlal Vepari & Co.

Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.: 106971W

N. Jayendran

Partner M. No.: 040441

UDIN: 24040441BKFTGX7214

Place: Mumbai Dated: May 27, 2024

