Heranba Industries Ltd Board Meeting

389.3
(2.03%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:04:55 AM

Heranba Inds CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
Heranba Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial result for the quarter ended September 30 2024. Please find enclosed herewith, Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
Heranba Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Please find enclosed herewith the Outcome of the Board Meeting held on August 12, 2024 along with the Financial result. The Board has at their meeting, held on August 12, 2024 appointed Cost Auditor of the Company. The details of which are given in the file attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting27 May 202416 May 2024
Heranba Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results ( Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and; 2. To consider and recommend Final Dividend if any for the Financial Year 2023-24. Please find enclosed herewith the Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May, 27, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/05/2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
Heranba Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please be informed that the Board Meeting of Heranba Industries Limited is scheduled to be held on Friday February 09 2024 to consider and approve inter alia the Standalone and Consolidated Financial Result for the Quarter and Nine Month ended on December 31 2023. Please find outcome of Board Meeting held on February 09, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.02.2024)

