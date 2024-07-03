SectorAgro Chemicals
Open₹305.45
Prev. Close₹305.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹926.17
Day's High₹307.45
Day's Low₹298.55
52 Week's High₹378.7
52 Week's Low₹236.5
Book Value₹101.58
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5,846.71
P/E39.85
EPS7.66
Divi. Yield0.82
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.45
19.45
19.45
19.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,810.04
1,710.61
1,677.21
1,571.93
Net Worth
1,829.49
1,730.06
1,696.66
1,591.38
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
2,603.93
2,429.43
2,251.49
1,983.6
yoy growth (%)
7.18
7.9
13.5
32.37
Raw materials
-1,623.56
-1,475.21
-1,388.84
-1,170.87
As % of sales
62.35
60.72
61.68
59.02
Employee costs
-239.14
-216
-199.37
-179.84
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
222.48
294.15
227.84
218.57
Depreciation
-74.31
-64.06
-61.5
-46.07
Tax paid
-58.2
-74.93
-53.8
-64.38
Working capital
70.15
81.87
-123.68
157.4
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
7.18
7.9
13.5
32.37
Op profit growth
-15.12
23.68
9.13
5.78
EBIT growth
-24.08
27.95
4.52
15.04
Net profit growth
-28.15
23.29
20.28
8.97
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Gross Sales
2,603.93
2,429.44
2,251.82
1,983.96
1,808.46
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
17.52
Net Sales
2,603.93
2,429.44
2,251.82
1,983.96
1,790.94
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
27.46
49.9
45.75
30.65
13.18
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
P I Industries Ltd
PIIND
3,668.4
|28.86
|55,625.93
|558.5
|0.41
|2,131.2
|631.65
UPL Ltd
UPL
529.55
|490.42
|39,755.93
|147
|0.19
|1,090
|102.05
Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd
SUMICHEM
536.95
|55.44
|26,816.6
|190.84
|1.1
|971.35
|54.34
Bayer CropScience Ltd
BAYERCROP
5,627.3
|43.64
|25,297
|136.3
|2.48
|1,737.6
|685.82
Sharda Cropchem Ltd
SHARDACROP
836.55
|31.29
|7,546.04
|4.03
|0.36
|589.58
|233.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
C V Natraj
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Padmini Khare Kaicker
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
R Mukundan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Srikant Nair
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Duraiswami Narain
Managing Director & CEO
Gyanendra Shukla
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Rallis India Ltd
Summary
Rallis India Limited is a leading player in the agricultural inputs industry. Being as Tata Enterprise since 1964, the Company is a leading crop inputs company with presence across the agricultural input value chain. It markets products for each step of crop cycle to facilitate an integrated crop management system and increase agricultural yield and farm income. It has a diversified portfolio and a channel network of 4,500 dealers and 60,000 retailers. Rallis India Limited was incorporated on August 23, 1948. The Company is engaged research, development, manufacturing and distribution of Crop Protection and Crop Nutrition solutions. It provide safe and sustainable products in Crop Protection, Crop Nutrition and Seeds. Its Crop Protection portfolio of Active Ingredients, bulk and branded formulations covers fungicides, herbicides and insecticides and caters to domestic and international markets. Besides, the Crop Nutrition portfolio, focused in domestic market, consists of biostimulants, biofertilisers, biopesticides, organic fertilisers, water soluble fertilisers as well as micro and secondary nutrients. Its Agribusiness division is the distributor of Pesticides, fertilisers, micronutrients, seeds, animal feed and other agro inputs. It has 4 production facilities, of which, 2 are located in Gujarat (at Ankleshwar and Dahej) and 2 in Maharashtra (at Lote and Akola). The company discontinued marketing of Monsanto seeds during the year 2001-02. The company commenced production o
Read More
The Rallis India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹300.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rallis India Ltd is ₹5846.71 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Rallis India Ltd is 39.85 and 3.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rallis India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rallis India Ltd is ₹236.5 and ₹378.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Rallis India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 11.10%, 3 Years at 3.33%, 1 Year at 17.39%, 6 Month at -8.55%, 3 Month at -3.93% and 1 Month at -8.14%.
