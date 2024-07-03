iifl-logo-icon 1
Rallis India Ltd Share Price

300.65
(-1.57%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:24:59 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open305.45
  • Day's High307.45
  • 52 Wk High378.7
  • Prev. Close305.45
  • Day's Low298.55
  • 52 Wk Low 236.5
  • Turnover (lac)926.17
  • P/E39.85
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value101.58
  • EPS7.66
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5,846.71
  • Div. Yield0.82
No Records Found

Rallis India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Agro Chemicals

Open

305.45

Prev. Close

305.45

Turnover(Lac.)

926.17

Day's High

307.45

Day's Low

298.55

52 Week's High

378.7

52 Week's Low

236.5

Book Value

101.58

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5,846.71

P/E

39.85

EPS

7.66

Divi. Yield

0.82

Rallis India Ltd Corporate Action

22 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.5

Record Date: 03 Jun, 2024

arrow

17 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 May, 2024

arrow

7 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Rallis India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Rallis India gains ~15% post Q2 results

Rallis India gains ~15% post Q2 results

16 Oct 2024|12:29 PM

The company's net profit for the quarter increased 20% year on year to ₹98 Crore, up from ₹82 Crore in the previous period.

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th October 2024

16 Oct 2024|09:20 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cochin Shipyard, Rallis India, G R Infraprojects, etc.

Rallis India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:47 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.08%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.08%

Non-Promoter- 24.82%

Institutions: 24.82%

Non-Institutions: 20.09%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Rallis India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

19.45

19.45

19.45

19.45

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,810.04

1,710.61

1,677.21

1,571.93

Net Worth

1,829.49

1,730.06

1,696.66

1,591.38

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

2,603.93

2,429.43

2,251.49

1,983.6

yoy growth (%)

7.18

7.9

13.5

32.37

Raw materials

-1,623.56

-1,475.21

-1,388.84

-1,170.87

As % of sales

62.35

60.72

61.68

59.02

Employee costs

-239.14

-216

-199.37

-179.84

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

222.48

294.15

227.84

218.57

Depreciation

-74.31

-64.06

-61.5

-46.07

Tax paid

-58.2

-74.93

-53.8

-64.38

Working capital

70.15

81.87

-123.68

157.4

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

7.18

7.9

13.5

32.37

Op profit growth

-15.12

23.68

9.13

5.78

EBIT growth

-24.08

27.95

4.52

15.04

Net profit growth

-28.15

23.29

20.28

8.97

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Gross Sales

2,603.93

2,429.44

2,251.82

1,983.96

1,808.46

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

17.52

Net Sales

2,603.93

2,429.44

2,251.82

1,983.96

1,790.94

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

27.46

49.9

45.75

30.65

13.18

Rallis India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

P I Industries Ltd

PIIND

3,668.4

28.8655,625.93558.50.412,131.2631.65

UPL Ltd

UPL

529.55

490.4239,755.931470.191,090102.05

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd

SUMICHEM

536.95

55.4426,816.6190.841.1971.3554.34

Bayer CropScience Ltd

BAYERCROP

5,627.3

43.6425,297136.32.481,737.6685.82

Sharda Cropchem Ltd

SHARDACROP

836.55

31.297,546.044.030.36589.58233.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Rallis India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

C V Natraj

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Padmini Khare Kaicker

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

R Mukundan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Srikant Nair

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Duraiswami Narain

Managing Director & CEO

Gyanendra Shukla

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rallis India Ltd

Summary

Rallis India Limited is a leading player in the agricultural inputs industry. Being as Tata Enterprise since 1964, the Company is a leading crop inputs company with presence across the agricultural input value chain. It markets products for each step of crop cycle to facilitate an integrated crop management system and increase agricultural yield and farm income. It has a diversified portfolio and a channel network of 4,500 dealers and 60,000 retailers. Rallis India Limited was incorporated on August 23, 1948. The Company is engaged research, development, manufacturing and distribution of Crop Protection and Crop Nutrition solutions. It provide safe and sustainable products in Crop Protection, Crop Nutrition and Seeds. Its Crop Protection portfolio of Active Ingredients, bulk and branded formulations covers fungicides, herbicides and insecticides and caters to domestic and international markets. Besides, the Crop Nutrition portfolio, focused in domestic market, consists of biostimulants, biofertilisers, biopesticides, organic fertilisers, water soluble fertilisers as well as micro and secondary nutrients. Its Agribusiness division is the distributor of Pesticides, fertilisers, micronutrients, seeds, animal feed and other agro inputs. It has 4 production facilities, of which, 2 are located in Gujarat (at Ankleshwar and Dahej) and 2 in Maharashtra (at Lote and Akola). The company discontinued marketing of Monsanto seeds during the year 2001-02. The company commenced production o
Company FAQs

What is the Rallis India Ltd share price today?

The Rallis India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹300.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Rallis India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rallis India Ltd is ₹5846.71 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rallis India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rallis India Ltd is 39.85 and 3.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rallis India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rallis India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rallis India Ltd is ₹236.5 and ₹378.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Rallis India Ltd?

Rallis India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 11.10%, 3 Years at 3.33%, 1 Year at 17.39%, 6 Month at -8.55%, 3 Month at -3.93% and 1 Month at -8.14%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rallis India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rallis India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.08 %
Institutions - 24.82 %
Public - 20.09 %

