Summary

Rallis India Limited is a leading player in the agricultural inputs industry. Being as Tata Enterprise since 1964, the Company is a leading crop inputs company with presence across the agricultural input value chain. It markets products for each step of crop cycle to facilitate an integrated crop management system and increase agricultural yield and farm income. It has a diversified portfolio and a channel network of 4,500 dealers and 60,000 retailers. Rallis India Limited was incorporated on August 23, 1948. The Company is engaged research, development, manufacturing and distribution of Crop Protection and Crop Nutrition solutions. It provide safe and sustainable products in Crop Protection, Crop Nutrition and Seeds. Its Crop Protection portfolio of Active Ingredients, bulk and branded formulations covers fungicides, herbicides and insecticides and caters to domestic and international markets. Besides, the Crop Nutrition portfolio, focused in domestic market, consists of biostimulants, biofertilisers, biopesticides, organic fertilisers, water soluble fertilisers as well as micro and secondary nutrients. Its Agribusiness division is the distributor of Pesticides, fertilisers, micronutrients, seeds, animal feed and other agro inputs. It has 4 production facilities, of which, 2 are located in Gujarat (at Ankleshwar and Dahej) and 2 in Maharashtra (at Lote and Akola). The company discontinued marketing of Monsanto seeds during the year 2001-02. The company commenced production o

Read More