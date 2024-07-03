Rallis India Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
|Dec-2017
Gross Sales
2,096.39
1,958.18
1,905.53
1,644.27
1,437.38
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
17.52
Net Sales
2,096.39
1,958.18
1,905.53
1,644.27
1,419.86
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
19.97
40.21
24.83
19.7
11.59
Total Income
2,116.36
1,998.39
1,930.36
1,663.97
1,431.45
Total Expenditure
1,819.49
1,653.01
1,636.36
1,410.13
1,190.19
PBIDT
296.87
345.38
294
253.84
241.26
Interest
3.56
4.16
5.02
3.6
3.14
PBDT
293.31
341.22
288.98
250.24
238.12
Depreciation
54.65
49.27
48.83
35.57
36.28
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
60.31
71.49
56.73
61.24
54.4
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
178.35
220.46
183.42
153.43
147.44
Minority Interest After NP
-0.04
0
-1.19
-0.43
-0.4
Net Profit after Minority Interest
178.39
220.46
184.61
153.86
147.84
Extra-ordinary Items
0
5.87
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
178.39
214.59
184.61
153.86
147.84
EPS (Unit Curr.)
9.17
11.34
9.49
7.91
7.6
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
19.45
19.45
19.45
19.45
19.45
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
14.16
17.63
15.42
15.43
16.99
PBDTM(%)
13.99
17.42
15.16
15.21
16.77
PATM(%)
8.5
11.25
9.62
9.33
10.38
The company's net profit for the quarter increased 20% year on year to ₹98 Crore, up from ₹82 Crore in the previous period.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cochin Shipyard, Rallis India, G R Infraprojects, etc.Read More
