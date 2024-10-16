Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
7.18
7.88
25.73
7.65
Op profit growth
-15.12
24.49
-1.93
0.32
EBIT growth
-24.07
28.89
0.36
1.08
Net profit growth
-28.16
23.65
10.28
-43.65
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
10.52
13.29
11.51
14.76
EBIT margin
8.72
12.31
10.31
12.91
Net profit margin
6.3
9.4
8.2
9.35
RoCE
12.77
18.3
16.35
18.47
RoNW
2.49
3.8
3.55
3.64
RoA
2.3
3.49
3.25
3.34
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
8.44
11.75
9.45
8.59
Dividend per share
3
3
2.5
2.5
Cash EPS
4.62
8.45
6.34
6.23
Book value per share
87.24
81.8
72.47
61.22
Valuation ratios
P/E
28.19
21.52
18.58
27.53
P/CEPS
51.47
29.89
27.68
37.92
P/B
2.72
3.09
2.42
3.86
EV/EBIDTA
15.44
13.59
11.78
16.53
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
29
Tax payout
-26.17
-25.48
-23.79
-26.43
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
59.72
64.36
68.9
67.6
Inventory days
119.23
109.85
103.03
98.49
Creditor days
-106.95
-107.81
-107.02
-102.7
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-47.44
-57.46
-37.98
-53.73
Net debt / equity
0.01
0.01
0.03
0
Net debt / op. profit
0.1
0.06
0.17
-0.03
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-62.35
-60.72
-61.72
-55.96
Employee costs
-9.18
-8.89
-8.88
-9.2
Other costs
-17.94
-17.09
-17.86
-20.05
