iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Rallis India Ltd Key Ratios

269.6
(-6.91%)
Jan 20, 2025|11:44:56 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Rallis India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

7.18

7.88

25.73

7.65

Op profit growth

-15.12

24.49

-1.93

0.32

EBIT growth

-24.07

28.89

0.36

1.08

Net profit growth

-28.16

23.65

10.28

-43.65

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

10.52

13.29

11.51

14.76

EBIT margin

8.72

12.31

10.31

12.91

Net profit margin

6.3

9.4

8.2

9.35

RoCE

12.77

18.3

16.35

18.47

RoNW

2.49

3.8

3.55

3.64

RoA

2.3

3.49

3.25

3.34

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

8.44

11.75

9.45

8.59

Dividend per share

3

3

2.5

2.5

Cash EPS

4.62

8.45

6.34

6.23

Book value per share

87.24

81.8

72.47

61.22

Valuation ratios

P/E

28.19

21.52

18.58

27.53

P/CEPS

51.47

29.89

27.68

37.92

P/B

2.72

3.09

2.42

3.86

EV/EBIDTA

15.44

13.59

11.78

16.53

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

29

Tax payout

-26.17

-25.48

-23.79

-26.43

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

59.72

64.36

68.9

67.6

Inventory days

119.23

109.85

103.03

98.49

Creditor days

-106.95

-107.81

-107.02

-102.7

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-47.44

-57.46

-37.98

-53.73

Net debt / equity

0.01

0.01

0.03

0

Net debt / op. profit

0.1

0.06

0.17

-0.03

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-62.35

-60.72

-61.72

-55.96

Employee costs

-9.18

-8.89

-8.88

-9.2

Other costs

-17.94

-17.09

-17.86

-20.05

Rallis India : related Articles

Rallis India gains ~15% post Q2 results

Rallis India gains ~15% post Q2 results

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Oct 2024|12:29 PM

The company's net profit for the quarter increased 20% year on year to ₹98 Crore, up from ₹82 Crore in the previous period.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today - 16th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th October 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Oct 2024|09:20 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cochin Shipyard, Rallis India, G R Infraprojects, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Rallis India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.