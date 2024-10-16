iifl-logo-icon 1
Rallis India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

299.05
(-2.10%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Rallis India FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

222.48

294.15

227.84

218.57

Depreciation

-74.31

-64.06

-61.5

-46.07

Tax paid

-58.2

-74.93

-53.8

-64.38

Working capital

70.15

81.87

-123.68

157.4

Other operating items

Operating

160.12

237.02

-11.14

265.51

Capital expenditure

179.18

104.29

58.12

284.93

Free cash flow

339.3

341.31

46.97

550.44

Equity raised

3,084.86

2,733.81

2,471.45

2,271.58

Investing

-71.57

-19

193.2

-280.42

Financing

108.06

68.04

56.66

93.18

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

3,460.65

3,124.16

2,768.29

2,634.78

Rallis India gains ~15% post Q2 results

Rallis India gains ~15% post Q2 results

16 Oct 2024|12:29 PM

The company's net profit for the quarter increased 20% year on year to ₹98 Crore, up from ₹82 Crore in the previous period.

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th October 2024

16 Oct 2024|09:20 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cochin Shipyard, Rallis India, G R Infraprojects, etc.

