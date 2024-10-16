Rallis India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
222.48
294.15
227.84
218.57
Depreciation
-74.31
-64.06
-61.5
-46.07
Tax paid
-58.2
-74.93
-53.8
-64.38
Working capital
70.15
81.87
-123.68
157.4
Other operating items
Operating
160.12
237.02
-11.14
265.51
Capital expenditure
179.18
104.29
58.12
284.93
Free cash flow
339.3
341.31
46.97
550.44
Equity raised
3,084.86
2,733.81
2,471.45
2,271.58
Investing
-71.57
-19
193.2
-280.42
Financing
108.06
68.04
56.66
93.18
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
3,460.65
3,124.16
2,768.29
2,634.78
The company's net profit for the quarter increased 20% year on year to ₹98 Crore, up from ₹82 Crore in the previous period.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cochin Shipyard, Rallis India, G R Infraprojects, etc.Read More
