Rallis India posts 98% growth in Q1 net profit; stock spurts ~8%

15 Jul 2025 , 01:00 PM

Rallis India Ltd announced its results and posted a 98% year-on-year (YoY) growth in its net profit at ₹95 Crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. In the previous corresponding quarter, Rallis India posted a net profit of ₹48 Crore.

Following this development, the company’s counter surged as much as 8% to an intraday high of ₹385.75 on NSE.

The company said that its revenue from operations registered a growth of  22% to ₹957 Crore. In the year-ago period, revenue stood at ₹783 Crore.

The business said that its EBITDA came in 56.3% higher to ₹150 Crore in the first quarter of this fiscal. In the same quarter of the previous fiscal, the business logged an EBITDA of ₹96 Crore. EBITDA margin was reported at 15.6% in the reporting quarter as compared to 12.2% in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

Additionally, the business also said that its board of directors announced to relieve Subhra Gourisaria from her role as Chief Financial Officer, effective July 24, 2025. The board has approved the appointment of Bhaskar Swaminathan as the new Chief Financial Officer. His appointment shall be effective from August 7, 2025.

At around 12.56 PM, Rallis India was trading 3.01% higher at ₹364.65, against the previous close of ₹354 on NSE.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

 

Sensex and Nifty Trade in the Green in Mid-Market Session on July 15, 2025

15 Jul 2025|02:19 PM

SEBI Clears WeWork India's IPO; Embassy Group to Offload Majority Stake

15 Jul 2025|02:00 PM

Rallis India posts 98% growth in Q1 net profit; stock spurts ~8%

15 Jul 2025|01:00 PM

Oberoi Realty Consortium Wins Bid for Juhu Land Asset in ₹919 Crore Resolution Plan

15 Jul 2025|12:31 PM

RailTel Bags ₹264 Crore Kavach System Contract From East Central Railway

15 Jul 2025|12:19 PM

