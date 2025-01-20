iifl-logo-icon 1
Rallis India Q3 Profit Plunges 54%

20 Jan 2025 , 01:26 PM

Rallis India Ltd said its net profit plunged 54.2% year-on-year to ₹11 crore in Q3FY25 against ₹24 crore in the October-December period of the previous fiscal. Revenue from operations slid 12.7% to ₹522 crore from ₹589 crore in Q3FY24.

At the operating level, the EBITDA declined 29% to ₹44 crore from ₹62 crore in the year-ago period. EBITDA margin contracted to 8.4% from 10.4%.

In the quarter, Rallis India reported a 13% decline in crop care revenue and a 7% decline in seeds revenue due to weak demand in export markets, while revenue was flat for the first nine months of FY25. It noted export segment volumes dipped 34%; prices fell a further 4%, contributing to a bottom-line 38% drop from revenue stemming from the export businesses.

Crop care domestic volumes grew 2.5%, but a 4.5% price decline offset the volume growth. In short, the margins of the domestic business improved because of agile pricing and cost management.

The segments of biologicals and specialty solutions under the BSS grew by 24%, and herbicides had growth of 18%. However, these continued to put together to enable the company to achieve a modest 1% revenue growth in the 9M. The 9M EBITDA had declined by 22% as a consequence of the export difficulties and price modifications.

