Rallis India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

305.15
(2.04%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:18 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

2,603.93

2,429.43

2,251.49

1,983.6

yoy growth (%)

7.18

7.9

13.5

32.37

Raw materials

-1,623.56

-1,475.21

-1,388.84

-1,170.87

As % of sales

62.35

60.72

61.68

59.02

Employee costs

-239.14

-216

-199.37

-179.84

As % of sales

9.18

8.89

8.85

9.06

Other costs

-467.08

-415.23

-402.14

-393.6

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.93

17.09

17.86

19.84

Operating profit

274.14

322.98

261.13

239.28

OPM

10.52

13.29

11.59

12.06

Depreciation

-74.31

-64.06

-61.5

-46.07

Interest expense

-4.78

-5.2

-6.11

-5.24

Other income

27.44

40.43

34.32

30.61

Profit before tax

222.48

294.15

227.84

218.57

Taxes

-58.2

-74.93

-53.8

-64.38

Tax rate

-26.16

-25.47

-23.61

-29.45

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

164.27

219.21

174.04

154.18

Exceptional items

0

9.44

11.42

0

Net profit

164.27

228.66

185.46

154.18

yoy growth (%)

-28.15

23.29

20.28

8.97

NPM

6.3

9.41

8.23

7.77

Rallis India : related Articles

Rallis India gains ~15% post Q2 results

Rallis India gains ~15% post Q2 results

16 Oct 2024|12:29 PM

The company's net profit for the quarter increased 20% year on year to ₹98 Crore, up from ₹82 Crore in the previous period.

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th October 2024

16 Oct 2024|09:20 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cochin Shipyard, Rallis India, G R Infraprojects, etc.

