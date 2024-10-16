Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
2,603.93
2,429.43
2,251.49
1,983.6
yoy growth (%)
7.18
7.9
13.5
32.37
Raw materials
-1,623.56
-1,475.21
-1,388.84
-1,170.87
As % of sales
62.35
60.72
61.68
59.02
Employee costs
-239.14
-216
-199.37
-179.84
As % of sales
9.18
8.89
8.85
9.06
Other costs
-467.08
-415.23
-402.14
-393.6
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.93
17.09
17.86
19.84
Operating profit
274.14
322.98
261.13
239.28
OPM
10.52
13.29
11.59
12.06
Depreciation
-74.31
-64.06
-61.5
-46.07
Interest expense
-4.78
-5.2
-6.11
-5.24
Other income
27.44
40.43
34.32
30.61
Profit before tax
222.48
294.15
227.84
218.57
Taxes
-58.2
-74.93
-53.8
-64.38
Tax rate
-26.16
-25.47
-23.61
-29.45
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
164.27
219.21
174.04
154.18
Exceptional items
0
9.44
11.42
0
Net profit
164.27
228.66
185.46
154.18
yoy growth (%)
-28.15
23.29
20.28
8.97
NPM
6.3
9.41
8.23
7.77
The company's net profit for the quarter increased 20% year on year to ₹98 Crore, up from ₹82 Crore in the previous period.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cochin Shipyard, Rallis India, G R Infraprojects, etc.Read More
