|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
55.08%
55.08%
55.08%
55.08%
55.08%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
24.82%
23.12%
22.38%
22.46%
23.08%
Non-Institutions
20.09%
21.79%
22.53%
22.45%
21.83%
Total Non-Promoter
44.91%
44.91%
44.91%
44.91%
44.91%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
