Rallis India Ltd Balance Sheet

282.4
(-2.39%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:19:54 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

19.45

19.45

19.45

19.45

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,810.04

1,710.61

1,677.21

1,571.93

Net Worth

1,829.49

1,730.06

1,696.66

1,591.38

Minority Interest

Debt

133.7

136.7

92.75

75.61

Deferred Tax Liability Net

31.42

38.87

50.41

49.52

Total Liabilities

1,994.61

1,905.63

1,839.82

1,716.51

Fixed Assets

1,069.07

994.59

900.8

795.46

Intangible Assets

Investments

251.02

222.62

211.9

283.47

Deferred Tax Asset Net

30.85

26.58

29.07

24.23

Networking Capital

612.16

615.79

634.84

559.42

Inventories

807.91

792.89

937.99

763.2

Inventory Days

131.48

114.66

Sundry Debtors

579.13

498.58

445.94

406.28

Debtor Days

62.5

61.03

Other Current Assets

264.81

242.99

298.21

285.07

Sundry Creditors

-559.49

-602.1

-760.68

-604.69

Creditor Days

106.62

90.84

Other Current Liabilities

-480.2

-316.57

-286.62

-290.44

Cash

31.51

46.05

63.2

53.91

Total Assets

1,994.61

1,905.63

1,839.81

1,716.49

Rallis India : related Articles

Rallis India gains ~15% post Q2 results

Rallis India gains ~15% post Q2 results

16 Oct 2024|12:29 PM

The company's net profit for the quarter increased 20% year on year to ₹98 Crore, up from ₹82 Crore in the previous period.

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th October 2024

16 Oct 2024|09:20 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cochin Shipyard, Rallis India, G R Infraprojects, etc.

