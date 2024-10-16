Rallis India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.45
19.45
19.45
19.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,810.04
1,710.61
1,677.21
1,571.93
Net Worth
1,829.49
1,730.06
1,696.66
1,591.38
Minority Interest
Debt
133.7
136.7
92.75
75.61
Deferred Tax Liability Net
31.42
38.87
50.41
49.52
Total Liabilities
1,994.61
1,905.63
1,839.82
1,716.51
Fixed Assets
1,069.07
994.59
900.8
795.46
Intangible Assets
Investments
251.02
222.62
211.9
283.47
Deferred Tax Asset Net
30.85
26.58
29.07
24.23
Networking Capital
612.16
615.79
634.84
559.42
Inventories
807.91
792.89
937.99
763.2
Inventory Days
131.48
114.66
Sundry Debtors
579.13
498.58
445.94
406.28
Debtor Days
62.5
61.03
Other Current Assets
264.81
242.99
298.21
285.07
Sundry Creditors
-559.49
-602.1
-760.68
-604.69
Creditor Days
106.62
90.84
Other Current Liabilities
-480.2
-316.57
-286.62
-290.44
Cash
31.51
46.05
63.2
53.91
Total Assets
1,994.61
1,905.63
1,839.81
1,716.49
The company's net profit for the quarter increased 20% year on year to ₹98 Crore, up from ₹82 Crore in the previous period.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cochin Shipyard, Rallis India, G R Infraprojects, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.