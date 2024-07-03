iifl-logo-icon 1
Rallis India Ltd Quarterly Results

305.15
(2.04%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:18 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Dec-2021Sept-2021Jun-2021Mar-2021

Gross Sales

507.54

628.08

727.8

740.51

471.26

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

507.54

628.08

727.8

740.51

471.26

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

7.49

5.49

7.49

6.99

9.69

Total Income

515.03

633.57

735.29

747.5

480.95

Total Expenditure

510.38

560.68

639.82

618.99

453.54

PBIDT

4.65

72.89

95.47

128.51

27.41

Interest

1.23

1.4

1.23

0.93

1.05

PBDT

3.42

71.49

94.24

127.58

26.36

Depreciation

19.66

18.42

17.74

18.49

14.8

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-2.09

13.51

20.05

26.75

3.44

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-14.15

39.56

56.45

82.34

8.12

Minority Interest After NP

0.04

0

-0.04

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-14.19

39.56

56.49

82.34

8.12

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

1.18

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-14.19

39.56

56.49

82.34

6.94

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.73

2.03

2.9

4.23

0.42

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

19.45

19.45

19.45

19.45

19.45

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

0.91

11.6

13.11

17.35

5.81

PBDTM(%)

0.67

11.38

12.94

17.22

5.59

PATM(%)

-2.78

6.29

7.75

11.11

1.72

Rallis India: Related NEWS

Rallis India gains ~15% post Q2 results

Rallis India gains ~15% post Q2 results

16 Oct 2024|12:29 PM

The company's net profit for the quarter increased 20% year on year to ₹98 Crore, up from ₹82 Crore in the previous period.

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th October 2024

16 Oct 2024|09:20 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cochin Shipyard, Rallis India, G R Infraprojects, etc.

