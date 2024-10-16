Outcome of the Board Meeting held on April 22, 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III Part A Para A of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Board has recommended a dividend of Rs. 2.50 per share i.e. 250 % for the Financial Year 2023-24 subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company Intimation of Record Date for payment of Dividend, if declared at the AGM for the financial year 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/05/2024)