iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Rallis India Ltd Dividend

289
(1.42%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Rallis India CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend22 Apr 20243 Jun 20243 Jun 20242.5250Final
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on April 22, 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III Part A Para A of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Board has recommended a dividend of Rs. 2.50 per share i.e. 250 % for the Financial Year 2023-24 subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company Intimation of Record Date for payment of Dividend, if declared at the AGM for the financial year 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/05/2024)

Rallis India: Related News

Rallis India gains ~15% post Q2 results

Rallis India gains ~15% post Q2 results

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Oct 2024|12:29 PM

The company's net profit for the quarter increased 20% year on year to ₹98 Crore, up from ₹82 Crore in the previous period.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today - 16th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th October 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Oct 2024|09:20 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cochin Shipyard, Rallis India, G R Infraprojects, etc.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Rallis India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.