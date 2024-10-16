iifl-logo-icon 1
Rallis India Ltd Board Meeting

286.9
(0.68%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:39:59 PM

Rallis India CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting15 Oct 20247 Oct 2024
RALLIS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting dated October 15, 2024 Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at their Meeting held today has inter alia, approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. In this regard, a copy of the said Financial Results together with the Limited Review Report is enclosed herewith (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/10/2024)
Board Meeting18 Jul 20248 Jul 2024
RALLIS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 18, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.07.2024) The Board of Directors at its Meeting held on July 18, 2024 has, inter alia, approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. As per Regulation 47 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the said financial results were published in the enclosed newspapers. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/07/2024)
Board Meeting22 Apr 202410 Apr 2024
RALLIS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday April 22 2024 inter-alia to consider the following: i. Approval of the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024; and ii. Recommendation of dividend if any for the financial year ended March 31 2024 for the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 76th Annual General Meeting of the Company In accordance with the Tata Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading pursuant to the amended SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the Company has intimated its Designated Persons regarding the closure of the trading window from Monday March 25 2024 to Wednesday April 24 2024 (both days inclusive). Final Dividend & Audited Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 10/04/2024) Outcome of the Board Meeting held on April 22, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/04/2024)
Board Meeting29 Feb 202429 Feb 2024
Appointment of Dr. Gyanendra Shukla as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer w.e.f. April 1, 2024
Board Meeting23 Jan 202410 Jan 2024
RALLIS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of SEBI Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the board of directors at their meeting held today has inter alia, approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. January 23, 2024 have, inter alia, approved the proposal for capacity addition of the existing Pendimethalin Plant at Dahej SEZ Unit. Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at their Meeting held today, inter alia, approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.01.2024)

Rallis India: Related News

Rallis India gains ~15% post Q2 results

16 Oct 2024|12:29 PM

The company's net profit for the quarter increased 20% year on year to ₹98 Crore, up from ₹82 Crore in the previous period.

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th October 2024

16 Oct 2024|09:20 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cochin Shipyard, Rallis India, G R Infraprojects, etc.

