iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

India Pesticides Ltd Share Price

177.71
(-2.09%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:44:58 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open181.41
  • Day's High182.58
  • 52 Wk High431.75
  • Prev. Close181.51
  • Day's Low177.3
  • 52 Wk Low 173.5
  • Turnover (lac)91.73
  • P/E29.04
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value75.92
  • EPS6.25
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,046.57
  • Div. Yield0.41
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

India Pesticides Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Agro Chemicals

Open

181.41

Prev. Close

181.51

Turnover(Lac.)

91.73

Day's High

182.58

Day's Low

177.3

52 Week's High

431.75

52 Week's Low

173.5

Book Value

75.92

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,046.57

P/E

29.04

EPS

6.25

Divi. Yield

0.41

India Pesticides Ltd Corporate Action

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.75

arrow

14 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 May, 2024

arrow

India Pesticides Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

India Pesticides Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:08 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.60%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.60%

Non-Promoter- 0.37%

Institutions: 0.37%

Non-Institutions: 36.02%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

India Pesticides Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.52

11.52

11.52

11.18

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

816.26

763.49

626.86

378.32

Net Worth

827.78

775.01

638.38

389.5

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021

Revenue

716.14

648.95

yoy growth (%)

10.35

Raw materials

-326.54

-310.41

As % of sales

45.59

47.83

Employee costs

-29.68

-22.49

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021

Profit before tax

212.06

179.96

Depreciation

-8.44

-6.13

Tax paid

-53.68

-45.42

Working capital

150.33

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

10.35

Op profit growth

16.78

EBIT growth

19.17

Net profit growth

17.71

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

680.41

884.94

716.14

648.95

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

680.41

884.94

716.14

648.95

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

15.14

13.23

13.16

6.42

View Annually Results

India Pesticides Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

P I Industries Ltd

PIIND

3,668.4

28.8655,625.93558.50.412,131.2631.65

UPL Ltd

UPL

529.55

490.4239,755.931470.191,090102.05

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd

SUMICHEM

536.95

55.4426,816.6190.841.1971.3554.34

Bayer CropScience Ltd

BAYERCROP

5,627.3

43.6425,297136.32.481,737.6685.82

Sharda Cropchem Ltd

SHARDACROP

836.55

31.297,546.044.030.36589.58233.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT India Pesticides Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

Anand Swarup Agarwal

Non Independent Executive Dire

Rajendra Singh Sharma

Independent Non Exe. Director

Mohan Vasant Tanksale

Independent Non Exe. Director

Adesh Gupta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Madhu Dikshit

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Rahul Arun Bagaria

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ajeet Pandey

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by India Pesticides Ltd

Summary

India Perticides Limited was incorporated on 13 December 1984 at Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. The Company is engaged in Agri Chemicals business which primarily includes manufacture, sale and distribution of insecticides, fungicides, herbicide and various other agrochemical products. The Company has its own manufacturing site for agrochemical production at Sandila and Dewa Road in Uttar Pradesh.As per recommendation of the Board of Directors dated 10 December, 2020 and approval of the shareholders obtained in Annual general Meeting dated 21 December, 2020, the Company has increased its existing authorised share capital to Rs. 15,00,00,000 consisting of 15,00,000 equity shares of face value of Rs.100 each. Further, the existing equity shares were split into 15,00,00,000 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each by obtaining shareholders approval in the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 28 December, 202O.As per recommendation of the Board of Directors dated 21 December, 2020 and approval of the shareholders dated 28 December, 2020, the Company has issued 7,95,81,250 bonus equity shares of face value of Rs 1 each in the ratio of 2.5: 1 (i.e. 5 (Five) Bonus Shares for every 2 (Two) Equity Share to the shareholders of the Company. The Company has allotted 79581250 Bonus equity shares on 22 January 2021.As per recommendation of the Board of Directors dated 23 January, 2021 and approval of the shareholders dated 25 January, 2021, the Company has issued 3,71,380 equity shares of face
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the India Pesticides Ltd share price today?

The India Pesticides Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹177.71 today.

What is the Market Cap of India Pesticides Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of India Pesticides Ltd is ₹2046.57 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of India Pesticides Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of India Pesticides Ltd is 29.04 and 2.41 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of India Pesticides Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a India Pesticides Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of India Pesticides Ltd is ₹173.5 and ₹431.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of India Pesticides Ltd?

India Pesticides Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -11.96%, 3 Years at -17.67%, 1 Year at -50.46%, 6 Month at -20.33%, 3 Month at -11.19% and 1 Month at -4.97%.

What is the shareholding pattern of India Pesticides Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of India Pesticides Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.61 %
Institutions - 0.37 %
Public - 36.02 %

QUICKLINKS FOR India Pesticides Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.