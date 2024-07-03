Summary

India Perticides Limited was incorporated on 13 December 1984 at Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. The Company is engaged in Agri Chemicals business which primarily includes manufacture, sale and distribution of insecticides, fungicides, herbicide and various other agrochemical products. The Company has its own manufacturing site for agrochemical production at Sandila and Dewa Road in Uttar Pradesh.As per recommendation of the Board of Directors dated 10 December, 2020 and approval of the shareholders obtained in Annual general Meeting dated 21 December, 2020, the Company has increased its existing authorised share capital to Rs. 15,00,00,000 consisting of 15,00,000 equity shares of face value of Rs.100 each. Further, the existing equity shares were split into 15,00,00,000 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each by obtaining shareholders approval in the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 28 December, 202O.As per recommendation of the Board of Directors dated 21 December, 2020 and approval of the shareholders dated 28 December, 2020, the Company has issued 7,95,81,250 bonus equity shares of face value of Rs 1 each in the ratio of 2.5: 1 (i.e. 5 (Five) Bonus Shares for every 2 (Two) Equity Share to the shareholders of the Company. The Company has allotted 79581250 Bonus equity shares on 22 January 2021.As per recommendation of the Board of Directors dated 23 January, 2021 and approval of the shareholders dated 25 January, 2021, the Company has issued 3,71,380 equity shares of face

