SectorAgro Chemicals
Open₹181.41
Prev. Close₹181.51
Turnover(Lac.)₹91.73
Day's High₹182.58
Day's Low₹177.3
52 Week's High₹431.75
52 Week's Low₹173.5
Book Value₹75.92
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,046.57
P/E29.04
EPS6.25
Divi. Yield0.41
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.52
11.52
11.52
11.18
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
816.26
763.49
626.86
378.32
Net Worth
827.78
775.01
638.38
389.5
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Revenue
716.14
648.95
yoy growth (%)
10.35
Raw materials
-326.54
-310.41
As % of sales
45.59
47.83
Employee costs
-29.68
-22.49
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Profit before tax
212.06
179.96
Depreciation
-8.44
-6.13
Tax paid
-53.68
-45.42
Working capital
150.33
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
10.35
Op profit growth
16.78
EBIT growth
19.17
Net profit growth
17.71
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
680.41
884.94
716.14
648.95
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
680.41
884.94
716.14
648.95
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
15.14
13.23
13.16
6.42
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
P I Industries Ltd
PIIND
3,668.4
|28.86
|55,625.93
|558.5
|0.41
|2,131.2
|631.65
UPL Ltd
UPL
529.55
|490.42
|39,755.93
|147
|0.19
|1,090
|102.05
Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd
SUMICHEM
536.95
|55.44
|26,816.6
|190.84
|1.1
|971.35
|54.34
Bayer CropScience Ltd
BAYERCROP
5,627.3
|43.64
|25,297
|136.3
|2.48
|1,737.6
|685.82
Sharda Cropchem Ltd
SHARDACROP
836.55
|31.29
|7,546.04
|4.03
|0.36
|589.58
|233.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
Anand Swarup Agarwal
Non Independent Executive Dire
Rajendra Singh Sharma
Independent Non Exe. Director
Mohan Vasant Tanksale
Independent Non Exe. Director
Adesh Gupta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Madhu Dikshit
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Rahul Arun Bagaria
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ajeet Pandey
Reports by India Pesticides Ltd
Summary
India Perticides Limited was incorporated on 13 December 1984 at Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. The Company is engaged in Agri Chemicals business which primarily includes manufacture, sale and distribution of insecticides, fungicides, herbicide and various other agrochemical products. The Company has its own manufacturing site for agrochemical production at Sandila and Dewa Road in Uttar Pradesh.As per recommendation of the Board of Directors dated 10 December, 2020 and approval of the shareholders obtained in Annual general Meeting dated 21 December, 2020, the Company has increased its existing authorised share capital to Rs. 15,00,00,000 consisting of 15,00,000 equity shares of face value of Rs.100 each. Further, the existing equity shares were split into 15,00,00,000 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each by obtaining shareholders approval in the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 28 December, 202O.As per recommendation of the Board of Directors dated 21 December, 2020 and approval of the shareholders dated 28 December, 2020, the Company has issued 7,95,81,250 bonus equity shares of face value of Rs 1 each in the ratio of 2.5: 1 (i.e. 5 (Five) Bonus Shares for every 2 (Two) Equity Share to the shareholders of the Company. The Company has allotted 79581250 Bonus equity shares on 22 January 2021.As per recommendation of the Board of Directors dated 23 January, 2021 and approval of the shareholders dated 25 January, 2021, the Company has issued 3,71,380 equity shares of face
Read More
The India Pesticides Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹177.71 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of India Pesticides Ltd is ₹2046.57 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of India Pesticides Ltd is 29.04 and 2.41 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a India Pesticides Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of India Pesticides Ltd is ₹173.5 and ₹431.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
India Pesticides Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -11.96%, 3 Years at -17.67%, 1 Year at -50.46%, 6 Month at -20.33%, 3 Month at -11.19% and 1 Month at -4.97%.
