India Pesticides Ltd Summary

India Perticides Limited was incorporated on 13 December 1984 at Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. The Company is engaged in Agri Chemicals business which primarily includes manufacture, sale and distribution of insecticides, fungicides, herbicide and various other agrochemical products. The Company has its own manufacturing site for agrochemical production at Sandila and Dewa Road in Uttar Pradesh.As per recommendation of the Board of Directors dated 10 December, 2020 and approval of the shareholders obtained in Annual general Meeting dated 21 December, 2020, the Company has increased its existing authorised share capital to Rs. 15,00,00,000 consisting of 15,00,000 equity shares of face value of Rs.100 each. Further, the existing equity shares were split into 15,00,00,000 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each by obtaining shareholders approval in the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 28 December, 202O.As per recommendation of the Board of Directors dated 21 December, 2020 and approval of the shareholders dated 28 December, 2020, the Company has issued 7,95,81,250 bonus equity shares of face value of Rs 1 each in the ratio of 2.5: 1 (i.e. 5 (Five) Bonus Shares for every 2 (Two) Equity Share to the shareholders of the Company. The Company has allotted 79581250 Bonus equity shares on 22 January 2021.As per recommendation of the Board of Directors dated 23 January, 2021 and approval of the shareholders dated 25 January, 2021, the Company has issued 3,71,380 equity shares of face value of Rs. 1 each at a premium of Rs. 32.70 per share on preferential basis to Mr. Arun Kishanlal Bagaria and Mrs. Madhu Arun Bagaria and allotted 1,85,690 equity shares to Mr. Arun Kishanlal Bagaria and 1,85,690 equity shares to Mrs. Madhu Arun Bagaria respectively on 28 January, 2021.the Company came up with an IPO of Rs 800 Crore that comprised of a fresh issue of Rs 100 Crore and an offer for sale of Rs 700 Crore. The Company offered 27,027,026 equity shares of face value of Rs 1 each comprising a fresh issue of 3,378,378 equity shares and an offer for sale of 23,648,648 equity shares. Further, the Company has issued and allotted 3,378,378 Equity Shares by way of IPO on July 01, 2021.During the year 2022-23, the technical capacity of Sandila Plant was raised by 2,500 MT. Shalvis Specialities Limited was incorporated on January 18, 2021 as Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company. Present installed capacity of Technicals increased to 24,000 MT from 21,500 MT as on 31.03.2023 after launch of 2,500 MT capacity during FY 2023.The Company incorporated a new subsidiary Amona Specialities Private Limited in 2024. During the year 2023-24, the technical capacity of Sandila Plant was raised by 2,700 MT, and the installed capacity of Technicals increased to 24,200 MT from 21,500 MT in FY 2024.