India Pesticides Ltd Board Meeting

India Pesticides CORPORATE ACTIONS

Purpose Board Meetings Date Announcement Date
Board Meeting6 Nov 202414 Oct 2024
India Pesticides Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter & half-year ended September 30 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/11/2024)
Board Meeting23 Sep 202423 Sep 2024
Appointment of Company secretary and Compliance officer and Senior Management
Board Meeting2 Aug 20249 Jul 2024
India Pesticides Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting dated August 02,2024 on Financial Results Q1 FY25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 02/08/2024)
Board Meeting22 Jul 202422 Jul 2024
Pursuant to the applicable provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made thereunder and Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and any other provisions as may be applicable, we wish to inform you that on the recommendation of NRC the Board of Directors have approved the appointment of Dr. Kuruba Adeppa as an Additional Director with immediate effect and he shall be designated as a whole Time Director of the Company and shall hold office for a period of 5 years from the date of his appointment, subject to the ratification/ regularization of his appointment as Whole Time Director by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held for the Financial Year 2023-24. He shall be liable to retire by rotation and is eligible for re-appointment.
Board Meeting30 May 20244 May 2024
India Pesticides Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. 2. recommendation of Final Dividends if any for the Financial Year 2023-24. As per attachment (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024)
Board Meeting7 Feb 202420 Jan 2024
India Pesticides Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2024. Board Meeting to, inter alia, consider and approve the Unaudited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter and nine months (Q3 FY24) ended on December 31, 2023. unaudited Q3 Results (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/02/2024)

