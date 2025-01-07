Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Revenue
716.14
648.95
yoy growth (%)
10.35
Raw materials
-326.54
-310.41
As % of sales
45.59
47.83
Employee costs
-29.68
-22.49
As % of sales
4.14
3.46
Other costs
-146.06
-132.93
As % of sales (Other Cost)
20.39
20.48
Operating profit
213.85
183.11
OPM
29.86
28.21
Depreciation
-8.44
-6.13
Interest expense
-6.5
-3.43
Other income
13.16
6.42
Profit before tax
212.06
179.96
Taxes
-53.68
-45.42
Tax rate
-25.31
-25.23
Minorities and other
0
0
Adj. profit
158.38
134.54
Exceptional items
0
0
Net profit
158.38
134.54
yoy growth (%)
17.71
NPM
22.11
20.73
