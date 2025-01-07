iifl-logo-icon 1
India Pesticides Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

177.25
(0.61%)
Jan 7, 2025

QUICKLINKS FOR India Pesticides Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021

Revenue

716.14

648.95

yoy growth (%)

10.35

Raw materials

-326.54

-310.41

As % of sales

45.59

47.83

Employee costs

-29.68

-22.49

As % of sales

4.14

3.46

Other costs

-146.06

-132.93

As % of sales (Other Cost)

20.39

20.48

Operating profit

213.85

183.11

OPM

29.86

28.21

Depreciation

-8.44

-6.13

Interest expense

-6.5

-3.43

Other income

13.16

6.42

Profit before tax

212.06

179.96

Taxes

-53.68

-45.42

Tax rate

-25.31

-25.23

Minorities and other

0

0

Adj. profit

158.38

134.54

Exceptional items

0

0

Net profit

158.38

134.54

yoy growth (%)

17.71

NPM

22.11

20.73

