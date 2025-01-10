India Pesticides Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.52
11.52
11.52
11.18
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
816.26
763.49
626.86
378.32
Net Worth
827.78
775.01
638.38
389.5
Minority Interest
Debt
19.79
5.5
14.99
30.41
Deferred Tax Liability Net
17.78
13.74
10.98
8.93
Total Liabilities
865.35
794.25
664.35
428.84
Fixed Assets
308.05
263.95
207.3
136.35
Intangible Assets
Investments
40.67
16.7
20.27
9.91
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.67
3.41
2.97
0.82
Networking Capital
404.67
451.2
327.04
238.8
Inventories
207.63
224.97
139.69
70.08
Inventory Days
71.19
39.41
Sundry Debtors
238.67
262.07
247.93
214.22
Debtor Days
126.36
120.48
Other Current Assets
91.75
88.61
62.2
43.56
Sundry Creditors
-92.56
-95.44
-94.58
-74.05
Creditor Days
48.2
41.64
Other Current Liabilities
-40.82
-29.01
-28.2
-15.01
Cash
109.29
58.99
106.78
42.96
Total Assets
865.35
794.25
664.36
428.84
