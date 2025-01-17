Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
10.35
Op profit growth
16.76
EBIT growth
19.11
Net profit growth
17.41
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
29.85
28.21
EBIT margin
30.49
28.25
Net profit margin
22.05
20.72
RoCE
39.67
RoNW
7.68
RoA
7.17
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
13.72
12.03
Dividend per share
0.75
0.32
Cash EPS
12.97
11.48
Book value per share
55.39
34.84
Valuation ratios
P/E
19.61
P/CEPS
20.73
P/B
4.85
EV/EBIDTA
13.28
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-25.34
-25.23
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
117.77
Inventory days
53.45
Creditor days
-61.25
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-31.87
-53.41
Net debt / equity
-0.13
-0.03
Net debt / op. profit
-0.39
-0.07
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-45.59
-47.83
Employee costs
-4.14
-3.46
Other costs
-20.4
-20.48
