India Pesticides Ltd Key Ratios

165.78
(0.99%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR India Pesticides Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

10.35

Op profit growth

16.76

EBIT growth

19.11

Net profit growth

17.41

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

29.85

28.21

EBIT margin

30.49

28.25

Net profit margin

22.05

20.72

RoCE

39.67

RoNW

7.68

RoA

7.17

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

13.72

12.03

Dividend per share

0.75

0.32

Cash EPS

12.97

11.48

Book value per share

55.39

34.84

Valuation ratios

P/E

19.61

P/CEPS

20.73

P/B

4.85

EV/EBIDTA

13.28

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-25.34

-25.23

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

117.77

Inventory days

53.45

Creditor days

-61.25

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-31.87

-53.41

Net debt / equity

-0.13

-0.03

Net debt / op. profit

-0.39

-0.07

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-45.59

-47.83

Employee costs

-4.14

-3.46

Other costs

-20.4

-20.48

