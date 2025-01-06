India Pesticides Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Profit before tax
212.06
179.96
Depreciation
-8.44
-6.13
Tax paid
-53.68
-45.42
Working capital
150.33
Other operating items
Operating
300.26
Capital expenditure
46.19
Free cash flow
346.45
Equity raised
847.13
Investing
10.36
Financing
-2.08
Dividends paid
0
0
Net in cash
1,201.87
