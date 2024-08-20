|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|20 Aug 2024
|30 May 2024
|39 hAnnual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 20 h August, 2024, through video onferencing / other audio-visual means, in accordance with the relevant circulars issued y the Ministry of orporate Affairs and Securities and Exchange Board of India. Proceeding and Outcome of the 39th AGM of India Pesticides Limited. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.08.2024) Voting Result and Scrutinizer Report of 39th AGM dated 20.08.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/08/2024)
