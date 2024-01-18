The Board of Directors have recommended payment of dividend of Rs. 0.75/- per equity share of the face value f Rs.1/- (Rupees One Only) each for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, subject o approval of the hareholders at the ensuing 39 hAnnual General Meeting. The record date/ cut off date for payment of Dividend ill be from Tuesday 13th, August, 2024.