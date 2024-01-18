|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|30 May 2024
|12 Aug 2024
|-
|0.75
|75
|Final
|The Board of Directors have recommended payment of dividend of Rs. 0.75/- per equity share of the face value f Rs.1/- (Rupees One Only) each for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, subject o approval of the hareholders at the ensuing 39 hAnnual General Meeting. The record date/ cut off date for payment of Dividend ill be from Tuesday 13th, August, 2024.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.