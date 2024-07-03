iifl-logo-icon 1
Meghmani Organics Ltd Share Price

76.59
(-6.29%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:19:58 PM

  • Open82.19
  • Day's High82.19
  • 52 Wk High115.95
  • Prev. Close81.73
  • Day's Low76.46
  • 52 Wk Low 71.4
  • Turnover (lac)635.45
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value61.62
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,947.79
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Meghmani Organics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Agro Chemicals

Open

82.19

Prev. Close

81.73

Turnover(Lac.)

635.45

Day's High

82.19

Day's Low

76.46

52 Week's High

115.95

52 Week's Low

71.4

Book Value

61.62

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,947.79

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Meghmani Organics Ltd Corporate Action

9 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

15 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 15 Jun, 2024

arrow

Meghmani Organics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Meghmani Organics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:43 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 49.32%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 49.32%

Non-Promoter- 2.68%

Institutions: 2.68%

Non-Institutions: 47.98%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Meghmani Organics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

25.43

25.43

25.43

25.43

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,539.38

1,630.57

1,414.63

1,141.83

Net Worth

1,564.81

1,656

1,440.06

1,167.26

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

2,493.97

1,623.44

693.21

1,410.42

yoy growth (%)

53.62

134.18

-50.85

13.92

Raw materials

-1,453.89

-897.49

-405.88

-810.76

As % of sales

58.29

55.28

58.55

57.48

Employee costs

-117

-100.41

-37.84

-74.23

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Profit before tax

406.32

242.83

201.09

Depreciation

-59.98

-50.64

-22.39

Tax paid

-104.46

-64.31

-44.45

Working capital

286.84

-92.29

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

53.62

134.18

Op profit growth

35.54

171.05

EBIT growth

63.65

15.79

Net profit growth

66.45

18.11

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,566.28

2,552.62

2,498.46

1,636.66

699.55

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,566.28

2,552.62

2,498.46

1,636.66

699.55

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

37.68

114.85

102.35

31.22

130.79

Meghmani Organics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

P I Industries Ltd

PIIND

3,668.4

28.8655,625.93558.50.412,131.2631.65

UPL Ltd

UPL

529.55

490.4239,755.931470.191,090102.05

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd

SUMICHEM

536.95

55.4426,816.6190.841.1971.3554.34

Bayer CropScience Ltd

BAYERCROP

5,627.3

43.6425,297136.32.481,737.6685.82

Sharda Cropchem Ltd

SHARDACROP

836.55

31.297,546.044.030.36589.58233.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Meghmani Organics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Urvashi Dhirubhai Shah

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Manubhai Khodidas Patel

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ganapati D Yadav

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Jayesh Patel

Independent Director

Varesh Sinha

Independent Director

Nikunt Raval

Chairman & Managing Director

Ankit Natwarlal Patel

Executive Director

Karana Rameshbhai Patel

Executive Director

Darshan Anandbhai Patel

Non Executive Director

Maulik Jayantibhai Patel

Non Executive Director

Kaushal Ashishbhai Soparkar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Meghmani Organics Ltd

Summary

Meghmani Organics Limited was originally incorporated in the name of Meghmani Organochem Limited on 15 October, 2019. As an integral part of the Scheme, the name of the Company got changed from Meghmani Organochem Limited to Meghmani Organics Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation on 3rd August, 2021. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of pigment and agrochemicals products.The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of pigment and agrochemicals products. It manufacture three broad categories of Agrochemical products, namely, pesticide intermediates, technical and formulations. The agrochemical products find primary application in Crop Protection, Veterinary, Public Health and Wood Protection. Within Pigments, it specializes in green and blue pigments, which have varied user application in printing inks, paints and coatings and plastics. The Company operates 6 facilities in Gujarat, 3 major facilities for Pigments and Agro Chemicals each. It has three Pigment manufacturing plants at Vatva, Panoli and Dahej SEZ in the State of Gujarat. It has a strong global presence in more than 75 countries and serve to end-user industries mainly in the areas of printing inks; paints & coatings; and plastics.The Company have 6 multi functional ISO 9001 and 14001 certified production facilities with a wide range of products and backward integration of key raw materials, located in Gujarat, Indias prime Chemical belt and having proximity to key ports. With a highly i
Company FAQs

What is the Meghmani Organics Ltd share price today?

The Meghmani Organics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹76.59 today.

What is the Market Cap of Meghmani Organics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Meghmani Organics Ltd is ₹1947.79 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Meghmani Organics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Meghmani Organics Ltd is 0 and 1.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Meghmani Organics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Meghmani Organics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Meghmani Organics Ltd is ₹71.4 and ₹115.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Meghmani Organics Ltd?

Meghmani Organics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -1.75%, 3 Years at -9.86%, 1 Year at -9.74%, 6 Month at -1.51%, 3 Month at -18.62% and 1 Month at -16.41%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Meghmani Organics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Meghmani Organics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 49.33 %
Institutions - 2.69 %
Public - 47.98 %

