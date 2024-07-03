Summary

Meghmani Organics Limited was originally incorporated in the name of Meghmani Organochem Limited on 15 October, 2019. As an integral part of the Scheme, the name of the Company got changed from Meghmani Organochem Limited to Meghmani Organics Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation on 3rd August, 2021. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of pigment and agrochemicals products.The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of pigment and agrochemicals products. It manufacture three broad categories of Agrochemical products, namely, pesticide intermediates, technical and formulations. The agrochemical products find primary application in Crop Protection, Veterinary, Public Health and Wood Protection. Within Pigments, it specializes in green and blue pigments, which have varied user application in printing inks, paints and coatings and plastics. The Company operates 6 facilities in Gujarat, 3 major facilities for Pigments and Agro Chemicals each. It has three Pigment manufacturing plants at Vatva, Panoli and Dahej SEZ in the State of Gujarat. It has a strong global presence in more than 75 countries and serve to end-user industries mainly in the areas of printing inks; paints & coatings; and plastics.The Company have 6 multi functional ISO 9001 and 14001 certified production facilities with a wide range of products and backward integration of key raw materials, located in Gujarat, Indias prime Chemical belt and having proximity to key ports. With a highly i

