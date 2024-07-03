Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAgro Chemicals
Open₹82.19
Prev. Close₹81.73
Turnover(Lac.)₹635.45
Day's High₹82.19
Day's Low₹76.46
52 Week's High₹115.95
52 Week's Low₹71.4
Book Value₹61.62
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,947.79
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25.43
25.43
25.43
25.43
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,539.38
1,630.57
1,414.63
1,141.83
Net Worth
1,564.81
1,656
1,440.06
1,167.26
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
2,493.97
1,623.44
693.21
1,410.42
yoy growth (%)
53.62
134.18
-50.85
13.92
Raw materials
-1,453.89
-897.49
-405.88
-810.76
As % of sales
58.29
55.28
58.55
57.48
Employee costs
-117
-100.41
-37.84
-74.23
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Profit before tax
406.32
242.83
201.09
Depreciation
-59.98
-50.64
-22.39
Tax paid
-104.46
-64.31
-44.45
Working capital
286.84
-92.29
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
53.62
134.18
Op profit growth
35.54
171.05
EBIT growth
63.65
15.79
Net profit growth
66.45
18.11
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,566.28
2,552.62
2,498.46
1,636.66
699.55
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,566.28
2,552.62
2,498.46
1,636.66
699.55
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
37.68
114.85
102.35
31.22
130.79
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
P I Industries Ltd
PIIND
3,668.4
|28.86
|55,625.93
|558.5
|0.41
|2,131.2
|631.65
UPL Ltd
UPL
529.55
|490.42
|39,755.93
|147
|0.19
|1,090
|102.05
Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd
SUMICHEM
536.95
|55.44
|26,816.6
|190.84
|1.1
|971.35
|54.34
Bayer CropScience Ltd
BAYERCROP
5,627.3
|43.64
|25,297
|136.3
|2.48
|1,737.6
|685.82
Sharda Cropchem Ltd
SHARDACROP
836.55
|31.29
|7,546.04
|4.03
|0.36
|589.58
|233.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Urvashi Dhirubhai Shah
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Manubhai Khodidas Patel
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ganapati D Yadav
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jayesh Patel
Independent Director
Varesh Sinha
Independent Director
Nikunt Raval
Chairman & Managing Director
Ankit Natwarlal Patel
Executive Director
Karana Rameshbhai Patel
Executive Director
Darshan Anandbhai Patel
Non Executive Director
Maulik Jayantibhai Patel
Non Executive Director
Kaushal Ashishbhai Soparkar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Meghmani Organics Ltd
Summary
Meghmani Organics Limited was originally incorporated in the name of Meghmani Organochem Limited on 15 October, 2019. As an integral part of the Scheme, the name of the Company got changed from Meghmani Organochem Limited to Meghmani Organics Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation on 3rd August, 2021. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of pigment and agrochemicals products.The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of pigment and agrochemicals products. It manufacture three broad categories of Agrochemical products, namely, pesticide intermediates, technical and formulations. The agrochemical products find primary application in Crop Protection, Veterinary, Public Health and Wood Protection. Within Pigments, it specializes in green and blue pigments, which have varied user application in printing inks, paints and coatings and plastics. The Company operates 6 facilities in Gujarat, 3 major facilities for Pigments and Agro Chemicals each. It has three Pigment manufacturing plants at Vatva, Panoli and Dahej SEZ in the State of Gujarat. It has a strong global presence in more than 75 countries and serve to end-user industries mainly in the areas of printing inks; paints & coatings; and plastics.The Company have 6 multi functional ISO 9001 and 14001 certified production facilities with a wide range of products and backward integration of key raw materials, located in Gujarat, Indias prime Chemical belt and having proximity to key ports. With a highly i
Read More
The Meghmani Organics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹76.59 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Meghmani Organics Ltd is ₹1947.79 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Meghmani Organics Ltd is 0 and 1.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Meghmani Organics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Meghmani Organics Ltd is ₹71.4 and ₹115.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Meghmani Organics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -1.75%, 3 Years at -9.86%, 1 Year at -9.74%, 6 Month at -1.51%, 3 Month at -18.62% and 1 Month at -16.41%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.