Meghmani Organics Ltd Board Meeting

Meghmani Organi. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting26 Oct 20249 Oct 2024
Meghmani Organics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meghmani Organics Limited informs that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday 26th October 2024 inter alia to consider approve and take on record un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 Outcome of Board Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/10/2024)
Board Meeting27 Jul 202417 Jul 2024
Meghmani Organics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended on 30.06.2024 Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30.06.2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on July 27, 2024 and submission of unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.07.2024)
Board Meeting11 May 202422 Apr 2024
Meghmani Organics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve consideration and approval of Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31 March 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 11, 2024 and submission of Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024 pursuant to regulation 33 of SEBl (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015. FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR F.Y. 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/05/2024)
Board Meeting30 Jan 202415 Jan 2024
Meghmani Organics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and Nine months ended 31st December 2023 Meghmani Organics Limited submits the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December, 2023. Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on 31st December, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.01.2024)

