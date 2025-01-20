Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
52.65
133.95
Op profit growth
34
171.32
EBIT growth
60.66
20.71
Net profit growth
63.24
24.67
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
15.14
17.25
14.88
EBIT margin
16.49
15.67
30.37
Net profit margin
12.18
11.39
21.38
RoCE
23.31
18.3
RoNW
5.76
4.31
RoA
4.3
3.32
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
11.97
7.33
11.76
Dividend per share
1.4
1.4
1
Cash EPS
9.5
5.33
5
Book value per share
57.65
46.12
38.78
Valuation ratios
P/E
8.7
P/CEPS
10.96
P/B
1.8
EV/EBIDTA
6.61
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
17.11
Tax payout
-25.92
-26.62
-22.97
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
69.65
97.2
Inventory days
74.17
75.78
Creditor days
-84.22
-85.86
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-43.79
-22.91
-11.61
Net debt / equity
0.33
0.21
0.25
Net debt / op. profit
1.28
0.87
2.44
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-58.16
-55.27
-58.52
Employee costs
-4.78
-6.25
-5.52
Other costs
-21.9
-21.21
-21.06
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.