Meghmani Organics Ltd Key Ratios

81.12
(-0.17%)
Jan 20, 2025|09:44:54 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

52.65

133.95

Op profit growth

34

171.32

EBIT growth

60.66

20.71

Net profit growth

63.24

24.67

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

15.14

17.25

14.88

EBIT margin

16.49

15.67

30.37

Net profit margin

12.18

11.39

21.38

RoCE

23.31

18.3

RoNW

5.76

4.31

RoA

4.3

3.32

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

11.97

7.33

11.76

Dividend per share

1.4

1.4

1

Cash EPS

9.5

5.33

5

Book value per share

57.65

46.12

38.78

Valuation ratios

P/E

8.7

P/CEPS

10.96

P/B

1.8

EV/EBIDTA

6.61

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

17.11

Tax payout

-25.92

-26.62

-22.97

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

69.65

97.2

Inventory days

74.17

75.78

Creditor days

-84.22

-85.86

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-43.79

-22.91

-11.61

Net debt / equity

0.33

0.21

0.25

Net debt / op. profit

1.28

0.87

2.44

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-58.16

-55.27

-58.52

Employee costs

-4.78

-6.25

-5.52

Other costs

-21.9

-21.21

-21.06

