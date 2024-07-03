iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Meghmani Organics Ltd Nine Monthly Results

80.95
(2.96%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:58 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020

Gross Sales

1,156.25

1,978.54

1,686.64

1,173.55

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,156.25

1,978.54

1,686.64

1,173.55

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

28.74

87.44

75.75

13.03

Total Income

1,184.98

2,065.98

1,762.39

1,186.58

Total Expenditure

1,178.55

1,715.41

1,441.91

925.87

PBIDT

6.44

350.57

320.48

260.72

Interest

43.87

49.98

2.61

20.33

PBDT

-37.43

300.59

317.88

240.39

Depreciation

69.43

54.48

45.23

36.92

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

2.61

67.18

56.5

54.15

Deferred Tax

-21.4

-4.64

13.93

-1.13

Reported Profit After Tax

-88.06

183.56

202.21

150.45

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-88.06

183.56

202.21

150.45

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

4.53

4.77

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-88.06

183.56

197.68

145.68

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-3.46

7.22

7.95

5.92

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

25.43

25.43

25.43

25.43

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

0.55

17.71

19

22.21

PBDTM(%)

-3.23

15.19

18.84

20.48

PATM(%)

-7.61

9.27

11.98

12.82

Meghmani Organi.: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Meghmani Organics Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.