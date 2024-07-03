Meghmani Organics Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Gross Sales
1,156.25
1,978.54
1,686.64
1,173.55
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,156.25
1,978.54
1,686.64
1,173.55
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
28.74
87.44
75.75
13.03
Total Income
1,184.98
2,065.98
1,762.39
1,186.58
Total Expenditure
1,178.55
1,715.41
1,441.91
925.87
PBIDT
6.44
350.57
320.48
260.72
Interest
43.87
49.98
2.61
20.33
PBDT
-37.43
300.59
317.88
240.39
Depreciation
69.43
54.48
45.23
36.92
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
2.61
67.18
56.5
54.15
Deferred Tax
-21.4
-4.64
13.93
-1.13
Reported Profit After Tax
-88.06
183.56
202.21
150.45
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-88.06
183.56
202.21
150.45
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
4.53
4.77
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-88.06
183.56
197.68
145.68
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-3.46
7.22
7.95
5.92
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
25.43
25.43
25.43
25.43
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0.55
17.71
19
22.21
PBDTM(%)
-3.23
15.19
18.84
20.48
PATM(%)
-7.61
9.27
11.98
12.82
