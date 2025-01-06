iifl-logo-icon 1
Meghmani Organics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

76.95
(-5.85%)
Jan 6, 2025

Meghmani Organi. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Profit before tax

406.32

242.83

201.09

Depreciation

-59.98

-50.64

-22.39

Tax paid

-104.46

-64.31

-44.45

Working capital

286.84

-92.29

Other operating items

Operating

528.71

35.57

Capital expenditure

158.3

201.61

Free cash flow

687.01

237.18

Equity raised

2,248.48

1,913.42

Investing

42.43

113.73

Financing

243.18

71.42

Dividends paid

0

0

25.43

Net in cash

3,221.1

2,335.76

