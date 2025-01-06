Meghmani Organics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Profit before tax
406.32
242.83
201.09
Depreciation
-59.98
-50.64
-22.39
Tax paid
-104.46
-64.31
-44.45
Working capital
286.84
-92.29
Other operating items
Operating
528.71
35.57
Capital expenditure
158.3
201.61
Free cash flow
687.01
237.18
Equity raised
2,248.48
1,913.42
Investing
42.43
113.73
Financing
243.18
71.42
Dividends paid
0
0
25.43
Net in cash
3,221.1
2,335.76
